Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns as US ambassador to Greece, makes major statement amid misconduct allegations

Kimberly Guilfoyle has tendered her resignation from her position as ambassador to Greece and has stated her intention to “vigorously defend” herself against allegations of improper and potentially unlawful conduct.

US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle steps down from his role, (REUTERS)

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This comes after Trump's newly appointed White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, informed that the administration has asked her to resign.

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Guilfoyle “has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," Zacharia said.

Deep Dive Why did Kimberly Guilfoyle resign as US ambassador to Greece? The administration asked Guilfoyle to resign amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct during her tenure. White House press secretary Katie Zacharia said Guilfoyle had been asked to step down. What misconduct allegations were made against Kimberly Guilfoyle? Reports alleged that Guilfoyle threatened a Greek official, received inappropriate gifts or services, and sought donor help with a $100,000 credit card debt in exchange for access to administration figures. These claims have been disputed. How did Kimberly Guilfoyle respond to the allegations? Guilfoyle called the allegations false and said she would vigorously defend her name and reputation. Her lawyers said the donor funds related to unpaid speaking fees and that her travel followed State Department guidance.

According to multiple reports published by The Wall Street Journal in the latter part of the previous month, Guilfoyle has been documented engaging in conduct of questionable propriety. These accounts include allegations of threatening a host nation's official, receiving inappropriate gifts and services, and proposing to leverage her access within the Republican administration to settle a substantial credit card debt in exchange for financial consideration.

Also Read: Kimberly Guilfoyle marriages and relationship in focus amid misconduct allegations: All on her ex-husbands and son

Kimberly Guilfoyle refutes allegations, highlights her record

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{{^usCountry}} Guilfoyle responded to the allegations with a statement posted on X. “These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Guilfoyle responded to the allegations with a statement posted on X. “These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity.” {{/usCountry}}

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“I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional,” she stated. “I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”

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Kimberly Guilfoyle lawyers spoke out

In a statement issued late Sunday, Guilfoyle's legal representatives refuted allegations of wrongdoing and asserted that the funds she was pursuing from a Trump donor constituted compensation for professional services—specifically, public appearances and speaking engagements that preceded her ambassadorial nomination—which remained unpaid.

The attorneys, David Schwartz and Jesse Binnall, further contested claims of impropriety concerning Guilfoyle's utilization of private aircraft, contending that before each such journey, she “sought, obtained and followed State Department guidance and followed the Department’s travel regulations."

Greece reacts

In advance of Tuesday's formal announcement, Greek opposition parties requested that the Foreign Ministry issue a summons to Guilfoyle to address the allegations directed toward her.

“This, most importantly, is an issue of national dignity,” Sia Anagnostopoulou, who previously served as deputy foreign minister, made a statement in parliament on Friday.

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Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis countered that Guilfoyle had been "treated the same way as every other ambassador” and contended that an official summons had not been required.

(With AP inputs)