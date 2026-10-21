Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa arrested on fraud, theft charges: Florida Attorney General to hold press conference

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Wednesday the arrest of Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa.Uthmeier shared the announcement via social media, stating that Espinosa faces charges related to grand theft and participation in an organized fraudulent scheme. However, the specific details about the case have not been disclosed.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest of Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa on charges related to grand theft and an organized fraudulent scheme

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Uthmeier further announced that his office will conduct a press conference at 2 p.m. from the Orlando office, featuring Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Larry Keefe.

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Espinosa evaded impeachment proceedings

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, a special prosecutor determined there was probable cause to initiate impeachment proceedings against Espinosa following an investigation into potential ethics violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, a special prosecutor determined there was probable cause to initiate impeachment proceedings against Espinosa following an investigation into potential ethics violations. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation contended that Espinosa misappropriated public funds designated for a COVID-19 relief program and neglected to reveal conflicts of interest when distributing the funds to enterprises owned by her family members.

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In August, the Kissimmee City Commission decided against pursuing articles of impeachment against the mayor.

She asserted that the city's documented policies at that time contained no restrictions preventing elected representatives from submitting applications; however, the comprehensive 13-page report determined that Espinosa's conduct was sufficiently grave to warrant consideration of her dismissal from her position.

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Per the report, the City Attorney's Office "was not consulted on the application materials."

The report also claims that Espinosa “took public monies without disclosing her personal interests” and failed to return it after being “advised that taking it was improper," as per Naples Daily News.

“No warning should have been necessary; the oath of office is warning enough,” the report continued. “The people of Kissimmee are entitled to a full and public accounting of where their money went, and the return of those monies.”

However, the relationship between Espinosa's arrest and the previous allegations remains unclear.

Espinosa has held the position of Mayor of the City of Kissimmee (Seat 5) since November 2024.