Las Vegas: Police response near Hard Rock's guitar hotel site amid shooting claims; what we know so far

Locals are reporting a large police presence at the site of Hard Rock Las Vegas' guitar-shaped hotel on the South Las Vegas Boulevard in Nevada on Monday afternoon.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
According to 3News of Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department characterized it as a “vague threat” and added that "the construction site has decided to evacuate on their own out of an abundance of caution." There was no shooting, the LVMPD said.
The details of the incident are unclear. Discussions on local Facebook groups suggest that a threat note was likely left somewhere in the site about a shooting later. It is not an active shooter situation, contrary to claims.
The Guitar Hotel Las Vegas will be a roughly 660-foot guitar-shaped tower that Hard Rock says will become the centrepiece of the revamped Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. The $4 billion resort will include about 675 rooms and suites along with casino space, pools, restaurants and live-entertainment venues.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Construction is progressing toward a 2027 opening, with the tower having completed in spring 2026.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Construction is progressing toward a 2027 opening, with the tower having completed in spring 2026.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.