Las Vegas teen's murder: 8 high school students arrested, face murder charges

8 high school students have been arrested in Las Vegas and will facing murder charges in connection of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis' death.

Jonathan Lewis was living with his mother in Las Vegas when he died, and was planning to move to Austin, Texas (Team Jonathan website)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrests come weeks after Jonathan succumbed to trauma injuries suffered in a beatdown near Rancho High School. The Clark County coroner's office has listed the manner of death as a homicide, leading to a slew of arrests.

All the accused arrested are aged between 13 and 17 and are students of Rancho High School.

On November 1, around 15 youths allegedly brutally attacked 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis near Rancho High School when he tried to stand up for a younger friend who had been robbed by the gang.

Also Read: Las Vegas teen dies days after being beaten by 15 bullies

The authorities are still on the lookout for 2 more teens who are believed to be involved in the fatal attack on Johnathan. FBI had assisted in the arrest

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The horrific video had captured Jonathan getting beaten by bullies in school after they got into a scuffle over stolen wireless headphones and a vape pen. This after they all agreed to meet in an alley and fight over it.

The police is not labelling the incident as a hate crime even though Johnathan, a white boy, was beaten up by all black boy gang. In a press meet they agreed that the incident was "void of humanity."

All those arrested will be prosecuted as adults, however because of them being minors police will not be releasing their names.

After his death Jonathan’s father, also named Jonathan Lewis, had set up a GoFundMe account and wrote, “We have been given a statement from our son's girlfriend that what occurred was that one of his smaller friends had something stolen by this group of 15 and they threw the small boy in the trash can and our son confronted them and he was attacked by them. He's a courageous young man.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON