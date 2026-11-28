A 21-year-old French national is suspected of travelling to the United States to murder a woman he had met during a brief romantic relationship three years ago, according to police in Omaha, Nebraska.

Omaha police say a report filed by Lauren Becker in 2023 about threats from Terry Kanmacher provided critical leads after she was fatally stabbed outside her workplace. (Hennepin County Jail) more less

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The victim, identified as 22-year-old Lauren Becker, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday morning while arriving at her workplace, a daycare centre. Police allege that the suspect, Terry Kanmacher, waited outside the facility for approximately 45 minutes before attacking her, Fox News reported.

Suspect allegedly travelled from France to Omaha

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According to investigators, Becker and Kanmacher first developed an online relationship in 2023. During the summer of that year, Kanmacher travelled to Omaha and spent two weeks in the city. The pair met face-to-face only once before Becker decided to end the relationship in September 2023.

A month later, Becker contacted Omaha police after reportedly discovering that Kanmacher had made threats against her online. Authorities said she had expressed concerns about his behaviour and feared for her safety.

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{{^usCountry}} Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the details Becker provided in her report were particularly significant to the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the details Becker provided in her report were particularly significant to the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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He explained that her concerns were "very detail-oriented", adding that many of them "mirrored what took place".

"It is clear that Miss Becker had ended the hopes of a relationship and was afraid of Kanmacher," Schmaderer said.

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Police said Kanmacher had been living in France before travelling back to Omaha on 22 November. After arriving in the city, he checked into an Airbnb.

Two days later, he allegedly went to the Kids Can Community Centre, where Becker worked, and attacked her as she arrived for her shift, as per Fox News.

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Following the killing, investigators said Kanmacher altered his original travel arrangements and attempted to leave the country through Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

He was arrested there on Tuesday by agents from Homeland Security Investigations. His original travel itinerary listed Kansas City, Missouri, as his departure point on 30 November.

Authorities confirmed that Kanmacher had entered the United States using a travel passport. He is currently being held in Minnesota pending extradition to Omaha.

Police describe attack as 'vicious' and 'gruesome'

Chief Schmaderer described the killing as a "vicious" and "gruesome" attack, highlighting the disturbing circumstances surrounding the incident.

The stabbing took place outside classroom windows, with children inside the daycare centre at the time.

The police chief also commended the staff at Kids Can Community Centre for their response, describing the facility as a "model" in terms of safeguarding children during emergencies.

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One teacher acted quickly by closing the classroom blinds, preventing the children from seeing the attack unfold outside.

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Officer who documented earlier warning signs dies

The investigation has also drawn attention to an earlier police report filed by Becker in October 2023.

Retired Omaha police officer Robert Butler was responsible for documenting her concerns about Kanmacher at the time. Butler died on 17 November following a prolonged battle with cancer, just one week before Becker was killed.

Police said the report he prepared nearly three years ago proved invaluable to the investigation, providing detectives with what they described as “critical leads”.

Daycare centre pays tribute to Lauren Becker

Following her death, Kids Can Community Centre issued a statement on Facebook remembering Becker and the positive influence she had on the children and colleagues around her.

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The centre said she had made a "lasting impact" on both the children and staff members.

"We are heartbroken by this loss and extend our condolences to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her," the organisation wrote.