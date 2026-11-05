Lauren Boebert reacts amid potential loss to Eileen Laubacher in Colorado: ‘This doesn't define me’

The results of Colorado's 4th district are being closely watched as incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert continues to trail Democrat Eileen by nearly 4,000 votes.

Rep. Lauren Boebert leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2023. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Boebert, a MAGA superstar, was confident of a win until election night Tuesday, as she maintained her lead in Colorado's 4th district- a Republican bastion that has not elected a Democrat in the last 18 years. But that changed Wednesday morning as her Democrat opponent Eileen Laubacher took a lead and still maintains it with around 86% of the ballots counted.

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With it, the hopes of the Republican have continued to dwindle.

Deep Dive How much was Eileen Laubacher leading Lauren Boebert by in Colorado's 4th District? With about 83% of the votes counted, Laubacher led Boebert by roughly 5,000 votes. The race had not yet been called. How many ballots were left to count in the Colorado 4th District race? About 30,000 ballots remained, primarily in Douglas and Larimer counties. Boebert needed strong margins in both counties to overcome Laubacher's lead. What did Lauren Boebert say about potentially losing to Eileen Laubacher? Boebert said she hoped the remaining election-day ballots would favor her, but added that a loss would not define her. She described herself as a mother, grandmother and believer.

Kyle Clark of New9 Colorado reports that there are around 30,000 ballots left to be counted, primarily in Douglas County and Larimer County. But with Eileen Laubacher leading by around 4,970 votes, Boebert would need to poll by 10 percentage point in Douglas County followed by a lead by 25 percentage points in Larimer County - a task that Clark described as "uphill" even as the race is yet to be called.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Lauren Boebert's photo from election night watch party resurfaces as Eileen Laubacher leads in Colorado's 4th district Lauren Boebert reacts to potential election loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Lauren Boebert's photo from election night watch party resurfaces as Eileen Laubacher leads in Colorado's 4th district Lauren Boebert reacts to potential election loss {{/usCountry}}

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Lauren Boebert appeared on NEWS9 Colorado Wednesday evening to give her first reaction to the election results. As the 39-year-old stares at a potential loss, she said that midterm results "don't define me."

“We're about a 5,000-vote deficit right now, a little bit less than that,” she said. "But we're hoping that those election day ballots turn in my favor. And if not, again, this doesn't define me. I'm a mom. I'm a granny, and I'm a believer. We're going to continue moving faith to faith and glory to glory."

Colorado swept away in Blue wave

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The country-wide wave of Democrat victories also swept Colorado as results of the 2026 midterm elections came. Of the eight House seats in the state, the Democrats have won five and are leading in two.

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The only exception against this wave, so far, is Republican Jeff Hard of Colorado's District 3. Hurd, an incumbent, is leading Democrat Dwayne L. Romero by around 5,500 votes with around 87% of the counting completed.

Aside from Colorado's District 4 where Laubacher is leading, the Democrats also lead from District 5 with Jessica Killin maintaining a lead of around 12,000 votes over Jeff Crank with 82% ballots reported.