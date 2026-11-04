Lauren Boebert's photo from election night watch party resurfaces as Eileen Laubacher leads in Colorado's 4th district
Democrat Eileen Laubacher leads Republican Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th District, as Democrats make gains across Colorado in the 2026 midterms.
Colorado's 4th district has been a long-standing Republican bastion, having never elected a Democrat since 2008. Even as a nationwide rout for the Republicans was clear on midterm election night, things were different for the party's candidate from Colorado's 4th district, Lauren Boebert.
On Tuesday night, Boebert seemed certain of winning a fourth term. Spencer Soicher of 9News Colorado reporting live from Boebert's election night watch party noted that that she "doesn't seem too worried."
"She's walking around, drinking a Busch Light," Soicher said on live TV. A photo of the controversial House Representative also surfaced, in which she was seen drinking a Busch Light while monitoring the election results on a laptop screen.
Deep Dive
By early Wednesday morning, the picture had changed, as the Blue wave seemed to have entered Colorado's 4th district too, contrary to Boebert's initial anticipation.
As of 12:31pm ET on Wednesday, the Associated Press has not called the race. However, with around 83% of the votes counted, Democrat Eileen Laubacher has taken a lead over Boebert by around 5000 votes. The race remains a close call.
The counting data from Colorado's 4th district shows that Eileen Laubacher has secured 1,68,729 votes as opposed to Lauren Boebert's 1,63,835, after 83% of votes counted. Douglas Mangeris of the Libertarian Party got 10,717 votes, which more than the difference between the two main candidates.
Democrats sweep Colorado House districts in midterms
Laren Boebert trailing means the Republicans now lead only in Colorado district, the 3rd district. Jeff Hard of the GOP is leading the district with a slight margin of around 1200 votes (0.2%) with around 82% of the votes counted.
Melat Kiron won District 1 with a landslide victory, getting 78.3% of the votes as opposed to GOP's Christy Peterson, who got only 13.9%. In District 2, Joe Neguse secured a win with 74.9% of the votes, as opposed the GOP's Kelly Anne Dennison's 23.5%.
In District 8, Manny Rutinel of the Democrats defeated GOP's Gabe Evans with 55.5% votes. In District 6, Jason Crow defeated GOP's Jason Clark securing 66% of the votes.
Along with District 3 and District 4, counting is still ongoing in District 5. Democrat Jessica Killin is leading incumbent GOP's Jeff Crank by over 17,000 votes with around 72% counted in District 5.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More