Lauren Boebert's photo from election night watch party resurfaces as Eileen Laubacher leads in Colorado's 4th district

"She's walking around, drinking a Busch Light," Soicher said on live TV. A photo of the controversial House Representative also surfaced, in which she was seen drinking a Busch Light while monitoring the election results on a laptop screen.

On Tuesday night, Boebert seemed certain of winning a fourth term. Spencer Soicher of 9News Colorado reporting live from Boebert's election night watch party noted that that she "doesn't seem too worried."

Colorado's 4th district has been a long-standing Republican bastion, having never elected a Democrat since 2008. Even as a nationwide rout for the Republicans was clear on midterm election night, things were different for the party's candidate from Colorado's 4th district, Lauren Boebert.

By early Wednesday morning, the picture had changed, as the Blue wave seemed to have entered Colorado's 4th district too, contrary to Boebert's initial anticipation.

As of 12:31pm ET on Wednesday, the Associated Press has not called the race. However, with around 83% of the votes counted, Democrat Eileen Laubacher has taken a lead over Boebert by around 5000 votes. The race remains a close call.

The counting data from Colorado's 4th district shows that Eileen Laubacher has secured 1,68,729 votes as opposed to Lauren Boebert's 1,63,835, after 83% of votes counted. Douglas Mangeris of the Libertarian Party got 10,717 votes, which more than the difference between the two main candidates.

Democrats sweep Colorado House districts in midterms Laren Boebert trailing means the Republicans now lead only in Colorado district, the 3rd district. Jeff Hard of the GOP is leading the district with a slight margin of around 1200 votes (0.2%) with around 82% of the votes counted.

Melat Kiron won District 1 with a landslide victory, getting 78.3% of the votes as opposed to GOP's Christy Peterson, who got only 13.9%. In District 2, Joe Neguse secured a win with 74.9% of the votes, as opposed the GOP's Kelly Anne Dennison's 23.5%.

In District 8, Manny Rutinel of the Democrats defeated GOP's Gabe Evans with 55.5% votes. In District 6, Jason Crow defeated GOP's Jason Clark securing 66% of the votes.

Along with District 3 and District 4, counting is still ongoing in District 5. Democrat Jessica Killin is leading incumbent GOP's Jeff Crank by over 17,000 votes with around 72% counted in District 5.