More than 48 hours after election night, three house races in Colorado are still to be called. The key race is in Colorado's 4th district between MAGA superstar Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Eileen Laubacher.

Lauren Boebert. (REUTERS)

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As of Thursday, Eileen Laubacher maintains a lead of over 2500 votes over Boebert with 93% ballots counted, according to AP. Though Eileen Laubacher's lead is slim, and the race remains uncalled, Boebert's comeback is difficult, in fact, near impossible at this point.

Why Lauren Boebert's comeback looks impossible

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In Colorado, no ballots were counted Thursday overnight and race ended on Wednesday night with around 86% of the ballots counted. Since Wednesday evening, Boebert has brought the difference down from around 5000 to just about 2500 votes when counting started Thursday morning.

Deep Dive Is Lauren Boebert still trailing Eileen Laubacher in Colorado’s 4th District race? Yes. With 93% of ballots counted, Laubacher led Boebert by more than 2,500 votes on Thursday. The race had not yet been called. Why is Lauren Boebert’s comeback against Eileen Laubacher considered difficult? Most of the remaining ballots were in counties where Laubacher leads, while most votes in pro-Boebert Weld County had already been counted. Boebert had narrowed the gap, but Laubacher still held the lead. What did Lauren Boebert say about a potential election loss? Boebert said the midterm results “don’t define me.” She said she hoped the remaining election-day ballots would turn in her favor, but that she would move forward if they did not.

And yet the path to a comeback for the incumbent Republican looks tougher with every passing hour.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Kyle Clark on Colorado's NEWS9, Boebert managed to bring down the difference after the ballots of Weld County, which is generally considered pro-Boebert, were opened. The remaining ballots are in counties where Laubacher leads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kyle Clark on Colorado's NEWS9, Boebert managed to bring down the difference after the ballots of Weld County, which is generally considered pro-Boebert, were opened. The remaining ballots are in counties where Laubacher leads. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, Clark reported that the County Clerk of Weld County has confirmed that most votes from the county have now been counted, except for cure ballots (ballots that require correction before being counted), and Laubacher still maintains her lead.

Clark added that part of the reason why Boebert is struggling in the final rounds is significant under-voting across the district, making Boebert's comeback “very difficult.”

'This doesn't define me': Lauren Boebert amid potential election loss

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Lauren Bobert gave her first reaction in a TV interview with NEWS9 on Wednesday evening. The outlet had reported on election night that Boebert was "not too worried" as she joined her staffer for the election night watch party. At the time, she was still leading Corado's 4th district.

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But as the seat flipped in Wednesday's counting, Boebert's tone changed too. Speaking to NEWS9 on Wednesday, when she was trailing by around 5000 votes, Boebert claimed that the results of the 2026 midterm elections do not define her.

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“We're about a 5,000-vote deficit right now, a little bit less than that,” she had said. "But we're hoping that those election day ballots turn in my favor. And if not, again, this doesn't define me. I'm a mom. I'm a granny, and I'm a believer. We're going to continue moving faith to faith and glory to glory."

Of the eight Congressional districts in Colorado, Democrats have already won five. Counting is still ongoing at three: 3rd, 4th and 5th districts.