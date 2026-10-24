Lauren Winans: Kentucky woman accused of sodomy, incest involving minor; husband is a cop

Lauren Winans, a Kentucky woman, was arrested on Thursday and charged with sodomy and incest allegedly involving a minor.

Lauren Winans is a Kentucky woman accused of sodomizing a minor. (Facebook/Lauren Winans)

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She stands accused of sexually abusing and sodomizing a victim younger than 12, sometime between January 1, 2022 and November 20, 2022, as per court papers from an indictment in Nelson County, which was accessed by several publications.

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The indictment alleged that the 31-year-old from Bardstown ‘committed the offense of sodomy in the first degree by engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with C.G.W., a person less than twelve years of age’. The victim has been referred to as C.G.W. in all three counts, in the court papers.

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{{^usCountry}} Winans, meanwhile, has also been accused of having sex with a family member, who's younger than 12, as per the court papers. She ‘committed the offense of incest when she had sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse with a person whom she knew to be an ancestor who was less than twelve years of age,’ the documents alleged, as per reports. It remains unclear if the underage family member was the same victim mentioned in the other charges against Winans. It is also unclear how they're related. Where is Lauren Winans now, and what's next for her? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Winans, meanwhile, has also been accused of having sex with a family member, who's younger than 12, as per the court papers. She ‘committed the offense of incest when she had sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse with a person whom she knew to be an ancestor who was less than twelve years of age,’ the documents alleged, as per reports. It remains unclear if the underage family member was the same victim mentioned in the other charges against Winans. It is also unclear how they're related. Where is Lauren Winans now, and what's next for her? {{/usCountry}}

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Winans is currently being held in the the LaRue County Detention Center. Her arraignment is scheduled for November 5. She has not yet posted the $250,000 bail she's being held on, the New York Post reported.

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She could get life in jail if convicted on the top count of first-degree sodomy. It remains unclear who her lawyer is, at the time of writing.

Lauren Winans' husband is a cop

Winans' husband, Andy, is in law enforcement.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Department put out a statement confirming her husband used to work there, but is now a Bardstown police officer.

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“The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is the primary investigating agency regarding the allegations involving Lauren Winans. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was not aware of these allegations, holds no details regarding the case, and is not involved in the investigation. Inquiries should be directed to KSP. ​Circulated Photos: Regarding the photos featuring an agency vehicle, our administration deemed the conduct completely inappropriate. Prompt disciplinary action was taken at the time of the incident. ​Personnel Clarification: Andy Winans is no longer employed by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. He resigned from our agency and joined the Bardstown Police Department in early 2026. ​Our office remains fully committed to accountability, transparency, and upholding the trust of the Nelson County community,” the statement read.