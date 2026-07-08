Layton fire: Blaze near Clearfield threatening structure, multiple units responding; visuals emerge

A fire has broken out in Layton, Utah, in the area of W 2825 N and 725 W, near the area of the Weber State University Layton campus, according to Watch Duty. The fire, named the Ridgewood Fire is located in Davis County.

Ridgewood Fire Breaks Out in Layton, Utah. (representative image)

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Units are on scene of the fire, which poses an immediate structural threat near the Ridgewood trailer park at 2825 N 725 W, in the Sunrise Dr area, south of Hill Air Force Base, as per SLC Scanner. A reverse 911 alert has been issued and localized evacuations are underway.

Incident Command has requested a full first alarm assignment to respond to the fire, SLC Scanner reported. Authorities have advised people to avoid the area and stay safe.

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No information on the cause of the fire, its size in acres, has been released by officials yet.

(This is a developing story)