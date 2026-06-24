League of Legends down update: Thousands complain to Riot Games; how to fix ‘Client Down’ issue

League of Legends was down for thousands of gamers on Thursday, June 23, and many took to social media to complain to Riot Games . At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 6,000 gamers facing problems with the multiplayer online battle arena video game .

The gamers appeared to be getting a black screen with the loading icon visible. One wrote “what's going on with League of Legends”.

Another added “lol when will league of legends stop adding things to the game that are useless and start fixing the damn client.” Yet another wrote on the Downdetector comment section “Client opens, most other stuff in client doesnt load after login, RP and be missing, etc, won't let click play and so forth.”

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A cause for the reported outage is not known yet. Riot Games Status Page does not show League of Legends to be facing any issues. Neither the Riot Games X page nor the League of Legends page on the Elon Musk-owned platform has issued a statement about the consumer complaints.

Meanwhile, more complaints flooded Downdetector – the site that tracks site outages, while other gamers made their frustrations known on X.

League of Legends down: Gamers complain One person wrote “I wanted to play league but instead I have to watch a friend play Valorant.” Another slammed Riot Games saying “Honestly pathetic company..”.

Yet another added “Vanguard 84 Error now (server connection issue) Before it was loading less and less with each launch, could never play,” indicating they were facing a new kind of issue. Most gamers complained of facing troubles with the game launch itself.

“Hey my league client wont even load in, half the client is missing,” a complaint from some time back had noted. On X too, similar complaints were seen.

A person said “idc about anything else but cloud flare needs to fix itself so i can play league of legends.” Another added “pov trying to play league of legends w this dog meat client.” Yet another asked “is the league of legends client bugged? mine keeps saying for me to restart the client?”.

League of Legends Client Down: How to fix issue Riot Games notes that if a League of Legends client becomes unresponsive one should force-close all background processes in Task Manager, run the client as an Administrator, or check if the servers are down for scheduled maintenance.

Given that this outage is widespread, user-end fixes are not likely to solve the issue. There appears to be a server issue on Riot Games' side that needs addressing for the Client Down problem on League of Legends to get resolved.