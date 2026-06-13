Building a PS5 game collection? These 5 titles are worth every rupee

Building a physical PS5 game library no longer requires a large budget. As the PlayStation 5 matures, many major releases that launched at full price are now available at much lower rates. For players who prefer collecting disc-based games, this creates an opportunity to own some of the platform’s biggest titles without spending heavily. Physical PS5 game collecting is now more affordable, with several major titles available at lower prices. (Pexels) The advantage of physical copies goes beyond ownership. Discs can be traded, resold, shared, or simply displayed on a shelf. With discounts becoming common across retailers, several standout PS5 games now offer strong value for money. Here are five PS5 titles worth adding to your collection.

Hideo Kojima’s latest project builds on the ideas introduced in the first Death Stranding while making the experience easier to approach. Players once again step into the role of Sam Porter Bridges, this time travelling across a new landscape and facing fresh challenges. The game focuses on exploration, storytelling, and player connections. Online features allow users to leave structures and tools that can assist others, creating a shared sense of progress. The story leans into science fiction themes while expanding the world established in the original title. On PS5, the game benefits from quick loading times, stable performance, and detailed environments, making it one of the platform’s standout single-player experiences.

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Few multiplayer games have maintained momentum like Helldivers 2. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, the co-op shooter places players in large-scale battles against hostile alien forces and robotic enemies. The core gameplay is straightforward: complete objectives, survive enemy attacks, and coordinate with teammates. However, the constant threat of friendly fire adds an extra layer of unpredictability. Success often depends on teamwork rather than individual skill. Cross-platform support between PS5 and PC keeps the community active, while the game's approach to progression allows players to return without feeling left behind. For anyone looking for a multiplayer title with long-term replay value, Helldivers 2 remains an easy recommendation.

Role-playing games continue to evolve, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II takes a different path from many modern RPGs. Set in 15th-century Bohemia, the game places historical accuracy at the centre of the experience. Players navigate political conflicts, personal struggles, and open-ended quests in a world that rewards patience and exploration. Character progression feels tied to actions and choices rather than simple level grinding. The detailed setting and freedom offered by quest design help create an experience that feels distinct from other open-world RPGs currently available on PS5.

Capcom continues its long-running survival horror series with Resident Evil Requiem. The game brings back Leon Kennedy while introducing Grace, a new character who experiences the horror from a different perspective. The result is a mix of action, tension, and narrative-driven gameplay. Players can switch between first-person and third-person viewpoints, allowing them to choose how they want to experience the story. By balancing combat with suspense, Requiem carries forward many of the elements that have made Resident Evil one of gaming’s most recognised franchises.

Cyberpunk 2077 has undergone one of the biggest turnarounds in modern gaming. After a troubled launch, years of updates and improvements transformed the title into one of the most complete RPG experiences available today. The Ultimate Edition includes the base game along with the Phantom Liberty expansion, offering a substantial amount of content. Set in Night City, the game allows players to shape their character through different skills, combat styles, and story choices. Its large open world, deep customisation systems, and engaging narrative make it a worthwhile addition to any PS5 collection, particularly when found at a discounted price. 5 Things to Consider Before Buying Budget PS5 Games 1. Check the Game Genre Not every popular game suits every player. Decide whether you prefer RPGs, shooters, horror games, racing titles, or story-driven adventures before making a purchase. 2. Compare Physical and Digital Prices Physical editions often go on sale and can be resold later. Compare prices across retailers and the PlayStation Store to find a better deal. 3. Look for PS5 Enhancements Some older titles offer PS5 upgrades, improved frame rates, faster loading times, or enhanced graphics. Verify whether the version you're buying includes these benefits. 4. Consider Replay Value Games with multiplayer modes, branching storylines, or large open worlds typically offer more hours of gameplay and better value for money. 5. Read Recent Reviews and Updates Titles like Cyberpunk 2077 have changed significantly after launch. Check recent reviews, patches, and player feedback to understand the current state of the game.

FAQs Are physical PS5 games cheaper than digital games? In many cases, yes. Physical copies frequently receive discounts from retailers and can often be purchased for less than their digital counterparts. Can I play physical PS5 games on a PS5 Digital Edition? No. The PS5 Digital Edition does not include a disc drive, so it cannot play physical game discs. Which budget PS5 game offers the most gameplay hours? Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition offer extensive open-world experiences that can provide dozens of hours of gameplay. Is Helldivers 2 worth buying for solo players? Yes, but the game is designed around cooperative play. While solo play is possible, teaming up with friends generally delivers a better experience. How can I find the best PS5 game deals? Monitor major online retailers, gaming sales events, and seasonal promotions. Prices on physical copies often drop several months after launch.