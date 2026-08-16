Lexington KY mass shooting reports: What's happening at Charles Young Park? Videos surface

Lexington police officers responded to reports of a shooting at Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday. One person was dead and four others, including two children, were injured.

Lexington police officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington, Kentucky. (Unsplash)

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WKYT reported that the injured victims include a 4-year-old, a 14-year-old, and two adults. Police said the four victims' injuries are being considered non-life-threatening.

According to Lex18, the incident was reported near the intersection of Midland Avenue and East Short Street.

Videos from the scene showed a large police presence as officers responded to the report. AZ Intel reported on X that several people had been shot.

According to WKYT, the City of Lexington issued an emergency mobilization plan at 7:24 p.m., declaring a police staffing emergency. All third-shift officers were instructed to report for duty.

It remains unclear whether the incident involved an active shooter.

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Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report police activity.

One resident reported, "Mass shooting??!! Midland closed completely! More vids to come. Multiple victims transported. State police have now been spotted and the drone is in the air. Units still arriving!"

Another wrote, "6 people so far have been shot in Lexington on Eastend Day. Can’t even go to a Damn block party anymore!"

A third resident added, "Something kept telling me not to go and I am so glad that we did not go. I’m praying for the victims and the families involved. Lexington really has to get it together. Shooting in a park full of people that also has the elderly and children. SMH This is the main reason I don’t go to social events."

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Another witness reported, "We just seen about 30 cops go 2 minutes up the street with multiple people shot."

Also Read: Teen boy among 6 dead including suspect in Michigan shootings; girl survived

Emma Curtis, Councilwoman for Lexington's 4th District, shared an update on Facebook, writing, “Friends, I’m heartbroken to share that my office has received confirmation of a fatal mass shooting tonight in downtown Lexington. Lexington Police are onsite and enacting our Emergency Mobilization Plan. Please join me in praying for all of our neighbors impacted by this tragedy.”

East End Day event

The reported incident took place as Charles Young Park was hosting an East End Day community event earlier Saturday.

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First District Council Member Tyler Morton shared a video from the park promoting the event.

He wrote on Facebook, "Council Member Morton invites all our neighbors to celebrate East End Day at Charles Young Park! Bring your family and friends for a day of community, connection, and fun. We can’t wait to see you there."