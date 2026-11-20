The lockdown at the Quinnipiac University Mount Carmel Campus in Connecticut was lifted after five hours. The entire university had gone into lockdown on November 19 amid reports of an alleged gunman on campus.

Quinnipiac University had announced that all university classes for Friday were cancelled as the lockdown continued while cops searched for an alleged gunman. (X/@QuinnipiacU)

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After a while, the lockdown remained active only for the main campus, located at 275 Mount Carmel Avenue, Hamden. However, officials have now finished a sweep of all the campus buildings and deemed it safe to resume normal activities.

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“The lockdown has been lifted at the Mount Carmel Campus. Emergency response officials have completed a thorough sweep of all campus buildings and determined it is safe to resume normal activities,” the university said, adding, “Students who need assistance returning to campus may contact Public Safety at 203-582-6200. Counselling services will be available to all students, faculty and staff either in person or virtually starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. Thank you for your patience.”

No update on alleged gunman yet

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{{^usCountry}} The campus had gone into lockdown over reports of an alleged gunman present there. Reports also indicated that the gunman was carrying a rifle, though this has not been verified by authorities. The lockdown took place amid a basketball game at the York Hill campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campus had gone into lockdown over reports of an alleged gunman present there. Reports also indicated that the gunman was carrying a rifle, though this has not been verified by authorities. The lockdown took place amid a basketball game at the York Hill campus. {{/usCountry}}

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Alleged photos of the gunman had also been shared on social media, but authorities did not verify the images.

Friday's classes cancelled: What happened at Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac had announced that all university classes for Friday stood cancelled. They also announced mesasures to help students. “The lockdown continues on Mount Carmel Campus. Continue to take shelter in a secure area. University classes will be canceled Friday, Nov. 20. Counselors will be available to students in person and via Zoom on the Mount Carmel and North Haven campuses starting at 9am,” they wrote.

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While the lockdown had been lifted for the York Hill and North Haven campuses about an hour after the entire campus was put on alert, the Mount Carmel Campus saw police activity for much longer.

“The Mount Carmel Campus remains on lockdown as authorities continue to sweep each building. Please continue to shelter in a secure place until further notice,” Quinnipiac had said. “While the Mount Carmel remains on lockdown, families and friends of students who are waiting outside of campus can come to the Rocky Top Student Center on the York Hill Campus to wait for updates,” they also said.

There are no injuries reported at the time of writing.