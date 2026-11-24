Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman joined actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger for his annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in East Los Angeles. The event was held at the Hollenbeck Youth Centre in Boyle Heights on Monday, distributed up to 1,000 turkeys and holiday meal essentials to families ahead of Thanksgiving.

Mayor-elect Nithya Raman watches as food is distributed during a Thanksgiving food giveaway event Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/William Liang) (AP Photo/William Liang) more less

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The Thanksgiving turkey giveaway is a continuing tradition that the Hollywood star has upheld for 35 years.

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Schwarzenegger shared a video from the event on X, showing him greeting families, handing out turkeys and embracing community members. The actor was joined by Raman, actors Tom Arnold and Gabriel Luna, comedian Jeff Dunham, Milan K. Carter and Schwarzenegger’s children, Patrick and Christina.

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A tradition inspired by Schwarzenegger's first Thanksgiving

Schwarzenegger has often spoken about how his first Thanksgiving in America shaped his outlook on community service.

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{{^usCountry}} In his post, Schwarzenegger reflected on the first Thanksgiving he celebrated after moving to the United States from Austria in 1968. “My first Thanksgiving in America came from the kindness of strangers. Bill Drake and his family hosted me when nobody knew who I was. I’ve been paying their generosity forward ever since,” he wrote.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his post, Schwarzenegger reflected on the first Thanksgiving he celebrated after moving to the United States from Austria in 1968. “My first Thanksgiving in America came from the kindness of strangers. Bill Drake and his family hosted me when nobody knew who I was. I’ve been paying their generosity forward ever since,” he wrote.” {{/usCountry}}

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The experience inspired him to begin donating Thanksgiving turkeys decades later. For the past 35 years, he has funded and personally distributed holiday meals to families across East Los Angeles.

This year’s event formed part of the 45th annual Miracle on 1st Street Turkey Giveaway, organised by the Hollenbeck Youth Centre and Inner-City Games. According to CBS, families received turkeys along with stuffing, fresh vegetables and other ingredients needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

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CBS reported that 35 years ago, before the holiday giveaway, all the toys were stolen by thieves. People in the community came forward to ensure that a "miracle" occurred for those in need which is how the Miracle on First Street got its name.

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Now, every December, the Hollenbeck Youth Centre hosts the Miracle on 1st Street Toy Giveaway, which distributes thousands of donated toys to underprivileged kids.

Volunteers and community leaders also worked alongside Schwarzenegger to distribute food to hundreds of households before the Thanksgiving holiday.

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Mayor-elect Raman joins community volunteers

Raman’s participation came weeks after she was elected mayor of Los Angeles. She joined volunteers throughout the distribution, greeting residents and helping hand out holiday meal packages alongside Schwarzenegger and other guests.

The video posted by Schwarzenegger shows the actor and Raman in a frame distributing turkey and interacting with the community.

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The New York Post reported that Raman spoke to the crowd Monday and showed her appearance as part of a campaign promise to remain visible in the community.

“I was here in Boyle Heights a lot during the campaign. I said I would keep coming back after I became the mayor, and I’m here today … as part of keeping that promise,” she said.

She praised the family that spearheads the event and said, “I know from my work in the community that events like this don’t happen without champions, and the Hernandez family has been a champion for this community and for this event for decades.”