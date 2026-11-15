Nithya Raman, Los Angeles Mayor-elect, celebrates Diwali in a traditional saree at City Hall
Fresh from her mayoral election victory, Nithya Raman joined Los Angeles community members for City Hall’s Diwali celebration.
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman attended the city's annual Diwali celebration at City Hall on November 14, six days after the festival was observed on November 8. Dressed in a traditional saree, she joined families, community leaders and local representatives for the event.
The programme featured performances by local artists and children, celebrating Indian culture at Los Angeles City Hall.
Music, dance and performances mark Los Angeles Diwali event
Raman shared pictures from the event on her official X account, describing the atmosphere inside the City Council Chambers.
“Happy Diwali Los Angeles! Today we filled City Council Chambers with music, dance, sweets, and light for our annual Diwali celebration, joined by friends, families and community leaders from across the city,” she wrote.
The programme included performances by children from The Sa Dance Academy, along with singing and other cultural presentations. According to ANI's report, the line-up also featured Indian classical dance, Carnatic music, Bhangra and tabla performances.
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Consul General of India in Los Angeles Dr K J Srinivasa attended the gathering alongside Raman. The Los Angeles City Council also adopted a resolution recognising Diwali and its message of hope and unity.
During the event, Raman presented Srinivasa with a Certificate of Recognition for his contribution to strengthening relations between India and Los Angeles, as reported by the Consulate General of India.
Take a look:
Nithya Raman's City Hall appearance comes ahead of mayoral term
The celebration came shortly after Raman defeated incumbent Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral election. Her victory makes her the first person of Indian descent to be elected mayor of the city, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Raman represents Los Angeles' Fourth Council District and has been part of the city's Diwali celebrations in the past. This year's event comes as she prepares to become the city's next mayor, making her presence particularly significant for the Indian-American community.
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The celebration also gave members of the Indian-American community an opportunity to share their traditions with the wider city through music, dance and other cultural performances.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More