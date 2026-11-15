Nithya Raman, Los Angeles Mayor-elect, celebrates Diwali in a traditional saree at City Hall

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman attended the city's annual Diwali celebration at City Hall on November 14, six days after the festival was observed on November 8. Dressed in a traditional saree, she joined families, community leaders and local representatives for the event. Nithya Raman at the city's annual Diwali celebration. (X/@cd4losangeles)

The programme featured performances by local artists and children, celebrating Indian culture at Los Angeles City Hall.

Music, dance and performances mark Los Angeles Diwali event Raman shared pictures from the event on her official X account, describing the atmosphere inside the City Council Chambers.

“Happy Diwali Los Angeles! Today we filled City Council Chambers with music, dance, sweets, and light for our annual Diwali celebration, joined by friends, families and community leaders from across the city,” she wrote.

The programme included performances by children from The Sa Dance Academy, along with singing and other cultural presentations. According to ANI's report, the line-up also featured Indian classical dance, Carnatic music, Bhangra and tabla performances.

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Consul General of India in Los Angeles Dr K J Srinivasa attended the gathering alongside Raman. The Los Angeles City Council also adopted a resolution recognising Diwali and its message of hope and unity.

During the event, Raman presented Srinivasa with a Certificate of Recognition for his contribution to strengthening relations between India and Los Angeles, as reported by the Consulate General of India.

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