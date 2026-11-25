A small plane crashed in a residential neighbourhood near Bowman Field in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, injuring two people on board.

Plane crashes in Louisville neighbourhood, injuring two people aboard. (Unsplash Representational image) more less

According to WLKY, emergency crews responded to the crash on Emerson Avenue, less than a mile from the airport. Air traffic audio indicated that the pilot was experiencing engine trouble and attempting to reach a nearby airport before the crash.

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The pilot was heard telling air traffic control, “I'm not going to make the field,” before warning that the aircraft was heading towards houses.

Officials confirmed that both people aboard were taken to hospital. They were alert and conscious, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. No properties were damaged, although some trees were brought down.

The aircraft was identified as a Beech A36 Bonanza.

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