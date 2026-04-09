The daughter of Lynette Hooker, a 55-year-old American woman who has been missing at sea in the Bahamas after she reportedly fell overboard during an evening dinghy ride, has accused her stepfather Brian Hooker of abusing her mother. Brian has been arrested in connection to Lynette’s disappearance, USA Today reported. Lynette Hooker disappearance: Did husband ‘choke her out,’ threaten to ‘throw her overboard’? Abuse allegations surface (the_sailing_hookers/Instagram)

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said a man was arrested on Wednesday, April 8, but did not reveal the identity of the suspect. However, USA Today and Reuters reported that the suspect is her husband, Brian.

Abuse allegations against Brian Hooker Lynette’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, told Fox News that her stepfather, Brian, abused her mom in the past.

“I do believe something might have happened to her,” Karli told the outlet. “There's history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. The fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story.”

Karli has called for a full investigation, including with the help of the US government, according to People.

However, Brian denied the abuse allegations in a statement shared with the Daily Beast.

Read More | Where is Lynette Hooker? What we know about US woman missing at sea in Bahamas, ‘Many unanswered questions’

“I categorically deny the allegations made by Karli Aylesworth," he said. "At this time, I have retained local counsel, Terrel Butler, and I am acting on her strict advice not to provide further comment to the press, as there is currently an ongoing investigation.”

Butler told Oxygen.com that she cannot comment on the case at present.

"Investigations are going on and I have not been able to take instruction from my client yet," said Butler. "I wouldn't want to [say] anything out of turn without having all the facts."

Karli also questioned the circumstances surrounding the case.

“It just doesn’t add up,” she told Fox News. “My mom is very fit and strong. She’s a good swimmer—why was she swimming away from the boat? Why did she have the key? The story just does not make sense to me.”

Brian spoke out in a Facebook post after Lynette went missing.

“I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus,” he wrote.

“Our family is deeply grateful for the Bahamian people’s assistance, especially that of the Hopetown Volunteer Fire & Rescue team, Royal Bahamas police force, Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and the US Coast Guard, who have worked tirelessly in an ongoing effort to bring Lynette back to us. Thank you to everyone for keeping Lynette in your thoughts and for your support of our family during this difficult time,” Brian added.