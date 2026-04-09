Who is Brian Hooker? Husband arrested after Michigan's Lynette Hooker goes missing at sea in Bahamas

"Police wish to inform the public that, as the investigation continues, a 59-year-old male of U.S. nationality was taken into custody shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 8th, April 2026, in Marsh Harbour, Abaco. He is currently being questioned in connection with this matter,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.

The husband of Lynette Hooker, a 55-year-old American woman who has been missing at sea in the Bahamas after she reportedly fell overboard during an evening dinghy ride, has been arrested in connection to her disappearance, USA Today reported. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said a man was arrested on Wednesday, April 8, but did not reveal the identity of the suspect. However, USA Today and Reuters reported that the suspect is her husband, Brian Hooker.

Advardo Dames of the ​Royal Bahamas Police told Reuters, “We took him into custody around 7:30 p.m. this evening in Abaco for additional questioning based on some probable cause we have,” adding, “He’s been taken into custody as a suspect. He’s been arrested.”

Who is Brian Hooker? Lynette’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, said on CNN News Central that the Hookers had been married for about 25 years, and have been sailing together for over a decade. “She loves exploring,” she said of her mother. “They’ve always wanted to sail the Bahamas and so now they finally did it.”

The couple shared their experiences regularly on social media, including Instagram, as “the sailing hookers”. They shared updates on boat repairs, sailing trips, island explorations and life at sea.

Lynett and Brian, 58, both US nationals from Michigan, were on their way back to their yacht, “Soulmate,” when the woman “bounced” out of the boat, according to Richard Cook, fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Richard said that the two of them hit strong currents after they had left Hope Town and were headed to Elbow Cay Saturday night in a small 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

According to Cook, Lynette was not wearing a personal flotation device during the incident. Karli told CNN that Brian left a voicemail claiming authorities recovered a flotation device he threw to Lynette after she fell.

Police noted that Brian told them “strong currents subsequently carried her away,” and “he lost sight of her.” He said he last saw his wife swimming toward the shore.

Brian claimed that when Lynette went overboard, she had the engine safety lanyard, which went over with her. The boat soon lost power in the absence of the key. Brian then paddled the boat to the shore, according to police.

Brian drifted four miles toward Marsh Harbour, Abaco. “Mr. Hooker then tried to row but the winds were 18-22 kts and (he) could not make headway,” Cook said.

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Upon reaching land, he beached the dinghy and made his way through the bush to the Marsh Harbour Boat Yards. He then called police, according to Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Karli told CBS News, "Brian's always driving. So he basically is in charge of the key. So the fact that my mom had it doesn't make any sense."

Abuse allegations surface Karli told Fox News on April 8 that Brian had abused her mom in the past. “I do believe something might have happened to her,” Karli told the outlet. “There's history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. The fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story.”

Karli has called for a full investigation, including with the help of the US government, according to People.

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However, Brian denied the abuse allegations in a statement shared with the Daily Beast.

Brian wrote on Facebook after Lynette’s disappearance, “I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus.”

A search operation was launched in the surrounding waters by police on the island of Abaco, as well as members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and local fire and rescue teams. On Sunday, six hours of search were conducted, but Lynette could not be found, according to the fire and rescue department. The US Coast Guard conducted a search by air shortly after, a spokesperson told CNN.

Drone technology and professional divers were used to scan the water, sky and land, police said. Cook noted that search and rescue teams later moved to a recovery operation.