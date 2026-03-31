Michigan synagogue attacker's motive: 5 things to know about Ayman Mohamad Ghazali's Hezbollah-inspired attack

The person who drove an explosive-laden truck into a Michigan synagogue operated as an agent of Hezbollah, the foreign terrorist organization headquartered in Lebanon, as per the federal officials on March 30. Several children were present at daycare at the time of incident. Michigan synagogue attacker's motive revealed: FBI members work on the site after the Michigan State Police reported an active shooting incident at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, U.S., March 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a naturalized citizen of the United States originally from Lebanon, crashed a vehicle into Temple Israel on March 12, targeting one of the largest synagogues in the nation. Ghazali, 41, succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during the assault in West Bloomfield Township, situated near Detroit, according to the FBI.

The security chief of the synagogue was hit by Ghazali’s vehicle and was taken to the hospital, but he was anticipated to make a full recovery.

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5 things to know about Ayman Mohamad Ghazali's motive FBI investigators said that Ghazali had been an avid follower of Hezbollah’s propaganda for an extended period, and at least one of his siblings was recognized as a member of the organization. This brother was killed in an Israeli strike on Hezbollah earlier in March amidst the ongoing conflict involving Iran. At a news conference, Jennifer Runyan, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit, expressed her disapproval of linking the death of Ghazali's brother to the assault on children in the United States. “While the mobilization and radicalization we saw in earnest come after March 9, it’s almost immaterial,” Runyan stated while opening about the FBI’s findings. “It’s a terrorist attack against people that had nothing to do with his family.” Before the attack, the FBI reported that Ghazali had ingested propaganda from Iran and Hezbollah, and had procured weapons, fireworks, and gasoline for the operation. Authorities said that he also established a Facebook photo album named “vengeance,” which featured an image of the deceased Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Federal authorities disclosed the results of their inquiry as the conflict with Iran continues for over a month. Israel and Hezbollah have been involved in direct hostilities as a component of the war. Runyan further informed that FBI investigators examined Ghazali's online activities dating back to January and discovered that he had been consistently searching for news from sources disseminating pro-Hezbollah and pro-Iranian propaganda. Additionally, he monitored remarks from Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem and news reports regarding an “Iranian fatwa for total jihad against the U.S. military,” according to Runyan.

FBI officials also revealed that online evidence suggested Ghazali commenced planning his attack on March 9, following the deaths of his brothers in Lebanon.

Hezbollah serves as a significant ally of Iran and responded on March 2 to the assaults that resulted in Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei's elimination. The FBI reports that Ghazali suffered the loss of family members due to Israeli strikes on March 9.