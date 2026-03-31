Michigan synagogue attacker's motive: 5 things to know about Ayman Mohamad Ghazali's Hezbollah-inspired attack
Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a U.S. citizen from Lebanon, drove an explosive-laden truck into a Michigan synagogue as an agent of Hezbollah
The person who drove an explosive-laden truck into a Michigan synagogue operated as an agent of Hezbollah, the foreign terrorist organization headquartered in Lebanon, as per the federal officials on March 30. Several children were present at daycare at the time of incident.
Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a naturalized citizen of the United States originally from Lebanon, crashed a vehicle into Temple Israel on March 12, targeting one of the largest synagogues in the nation. Ghazali, 41, succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during the assault in West Bloomfield Township, situated near Detroit, according to the FBI.
The security chief of the synagogue was hit by Ghazali’s vehicle and was taken to the hospital, but he was anticipated to make a full recovery.
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5 things to know about Ayman Mohamad Ghazali's motive
- FBI investigators said that Ghazali had been an avid follower of Hezbollah’s propaganda for an extended period, and at least one of his siblings was recognized as a member of the organization. This brother was killed in an Israeli strike on Hezbollah earlier in March amidst the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
- At a news conference, Jennifer Runyan, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit, expressed her disapproval of linking the death of Ghazali's brother to the assault on children in the United States. “While the mobilization and radicalization we saw in earnest come after March 9, it’s almost immaterial,” Runyan stated while opening about the FBI’s findings. “It’s a terrorist attack against people that had nothing to do with his family.”
- Before the attack, the FBI reported that Ghazali had ingested propaganda from Iran and Hezbollah, and had procured weapons, fireworks, and gasoline for the operation. Authorities said that he also established a Facebook photo album named “vengeance,” which featured an image of the deceased Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
- Federal authorities disclosed the results of their inquiry as the conflict with Iran continues for over a month. Israel and Hezbollah have been involved in direct hostilities as a component of the war.
- Runyan further informed that FBI investigators examined Ghazali's online activities dating back to January and discovered that he had been consistently searching for news from sources disseminating pro-Hezbollah and pro-Iranian propaganda.
Additionally, he monitored remarks from Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem and news reports regarding an “Iranian fatwa for total jihad against the U.S. military,” according to Runyan.
FBI officials also revealed that online evidence suggested Ghazali commenced planning his attack on March 9, following the deaths of his brothers in Lebanon.
Hezbollah serves as a significant ally of Iran and responded on March 2 to the assaults that resulted in Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei's elimination. The FBI reports that Ghazali suffered the loss of family members due to Israeli strikes on March 9.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More