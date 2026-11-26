Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day parade in the New York City has been moved to Saturday because of severe weather, officials said. The parade will now begin at 8:30am ET on Saturday.

Macy’s has moved its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday. (AFP) more less

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"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," Macy's said on Wednesday.

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According to NBC, the East Coast is forecast to be hit by a strong storm on Thanksgiving Day. The National Weather Service said the storm will bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.

"Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday," Macy's said, as per NBC.

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Strong winds raised concerns over parade balloons

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{{^usCountry}} As per Variety, organizers had been watching the weather all week. They feared strong winds in New York City would ground the famous balloons. Parade rules do not allow giant balloons to fly if sustained winds go above 23 mph, or if gusts reach 34 mph or more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per Variety, organizers had been watching the weather all week. They feared strong winds in New York City would ground the famous balloons. Parade rules do not allow giant balloons to fly if sustained winds go above 23 mph, or if gusts reach 34 mph or more. {{/usCountry}}

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More than 100 balloons and balloon handlers were set to take part in the parade's 100th year. Buckaroo Bob the Minion, Joe Cool, Mickey's Sorcerer's Apprentice and Billie Brightpaw were among the balloons that had to be grounded.

Preparing the balloons takes months. The parade's concept artist starts work on balloon and float designs as early as July.

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Who was set to perform

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According to Variety, float performances on the schedule include Natasha Bedingfield, McKenna Grace, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and Queen Latifah. There was also a tribute to Dolly Parton led by Megan Hilty.

According to NBC, this year, the parade marches from the Upper West Side to Macy's Herald Square flagship store. It was set to feature performers from nine Broadway shows, 100 balloons and inflatables, and a number of loved floats, including Bugs Bunny, Curious George and Scooby-Doo.

The parade has been cancelled only three times since it began in 1924. These were in 1942, 1943 and 1944, because the materials for giant balloons were needed for the World War II effort.