A man was found dead at the edge of Disneyland Resort property in California on Sunday, October 25. The death prompted a police investigation and forced pedestrians to detour around the blocked sidewalk, per the New York Post.

Man found dead next to Disneyland Resort entrance in California, investigation underway (Pexel - representational image)

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Around 1.45 pm, Anaheim police and Anaheim Fire and Rescue were called to the edge of the Disneyland property at 800 West Katella Avenue. At the scene, paramedics pronounced the individual deceased. The investigation centered beneath a large, arched blue Disneyland Resort entrance sign.

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OC Scanner posted about the incident on X, writing, “Anaheim police are investigating the death of a person found unresponsive on the floor in the Disneyland Resort area around 2:30pm Not many details are known except A beer can was reportedly located next to the person. The cause of death remains unknown as the investigation continues. Disneyland Parks remain unaffected at this time”.

What we know about the scene of the investigation

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{{^usCountry}} The sidewalk was cordoned off by police with yellow crime scene tape. Officers also erected a black privacy partition under the gateway to screen the body from passing vehicles and pedestrians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sidewalk was cordoned off by police with yellow crime scene tape. Officers also erected a black privacy partition under the gateway to screen the body from passing vehicles and pedestrians. {{/usCountry}}

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A beer can was discovered near the dead individual. However, investigators have not established whether it played any role in the death. The individual’s cause of death remains unknown.

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Orange County Coroner’s office personnel were seen in footage from the scene, wearing formal suits, loading a covered mortuary gurney into an unmarked white minivan parked along Katella Avenue. Uniformed Anaheim police officers reportedly stayed at the taped-off perimeter to document evidence.

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As authorities processed the area, pedestrians were redirected around the blocked-off section.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released. Additional details regarding the circumstances of the incident also remain unknown. However, the LA Times reported that the deceased was a 65-year-old man.