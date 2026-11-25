A man went overboard from the Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas off San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. The incident took place on Monday night, after the vessel had departed Miami on Sunday for a Thanksgiving-week cruise.
The identity of the man who went overboard has not been made public by authorities. Bahamian authorities are currently searching for the man, CBS News reported.
Suggested For You
A passenger told the publication about the chilling moment before the crew launched a search for the man.
What the passenger said
Christian Bunse told the publication the crew members kept calling the man's name over the loudspeaker. This happened several times before they announced that he'd gone overboard.
Also Read | Thomas Gigler: Passenger who jumped off Carnival Panorama presumed dead as US Coast Guard ends search
“People got quiet when they heard it, because they heard his name again,” the passenger recounted. He also remembered that those onboard were informed that a search-and-rescue was underway and the ship's itinerary would change accordingly. He recalled that passengers were also told the ship would turn around and go to the spot where officials believe the man went overboard, as per CBS News.{{/usCountry}}
“People got quiet when they heard it, because they heard his name again,” the passenger recounted. He also remembered that those onboard were informed that a search-and-rescue was underway and the ship's itinerary would change accordingly. He recalled that passengers were also told the ship would turn around and go to the spot where officials believe the man went overboard, as per CBS News.{{/usCountry}}
It remains unknown how he went overboard. The ship is slated to return to Port Miami on Sunday.
What to know about the efforts to find the man
Royal Caribbean, in a statement, said, “We immediately launched a search and rescue effort and are working with authorities. Our Care Team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time.”
The US Coast Guard has said that the ship notified the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Coast Guard watchstanders at around 11:30pm on Monday. While the Bahamian force is lead on the search, the Coast Guard has issued an alert requesting assistance from vessels that are nearby.
Not the first case of person overboard on Allure of the Seas
This is not the first case of a person going overboard and disappearing from the Allure of the Seas. Another such incident took place in October 2024.
Dulcie White, a 66-year-old, had gone overboard during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise. Her family then sued the Royal Caribbean. Their allegation was that the cruise line's alcohol policies and crew response were contributory factors in White's disappearance. Her body was never recovered.
However, the two cases are separate, and there's nothing to suggest that the incidents, taking place a couple of years apart are connected in any way.
Explore More
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.