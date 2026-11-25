A man went overboard from the Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas off San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. The incident took place on Monday night, after the vessel had departed Miami on Sunday for a Thanksgiving-week cruise.

The ship is slated to return to Port Miami on Sunday. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) more less

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The identity of the man who went overboard has not been made public by authorities. Bahamian authorities are currently searching for the man, CBS News reported.

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A passenger told the publication about the chilling moment before the crew launched a search for the man.

What the passenger said

Christian Bunse told the publication the crew members kept calling the man's name over the loudspeaker. This happened several times before they announced that he'd gone overboard.

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{{^usCountry}} “People got quiet when they heard it, because they heard his name again,” the passenger recounted. He also remembered that those onboard were informed that a search-and-rescue was underway and the ship's itinerary would change accordingly. He recalled that passengers were also told the ship would turn around and go to the spot where officials believe the man went overboard, as per CBS News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People got quiet when they heard it, because they heard his name again,” the passenger recounted. He also remembered that those onboard were informed that a search-and-rescue was underway and the ship's itinerary would change accordingly. He recalled that passengers were also told the ship would turn around and go to the spot where officials believe the man went overboard, as per CBS News. {{/usCountry}}

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It remains unknown how he went overboard. The ship is slated to return to Port Miami on Sunday.

What to know about the efforts to find the man

Royal Caribbean, in a statement, said, “We immediately launched a search and rescue effort and are working with authorities. Our Care Team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time.”

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The US Coast Guard has said that the ship notified the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Coast Guard watchstanders at around 11:30pm on Monday. While the Bahamian force is lead on the search, the Coast Guard has issued an alert requesting assistance from vessels that are nearby.

Not the first case of person overboard on Allure of the Seas

This is not the first case of a person going overboard and disappearing from the Allure of the Seas. Another such incident took place in October 2024.

Dulcie White, a 66-year-old, had gone overboard during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise. Her family then sued the Royal Caribbean. Their allegation was that the cruise line's alcohol policies and crew response were contributory factors in White's disappearance. Her body was never recovered.

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However, the two cases are separate, and there's nothing to suggest that the incidents, taking place a couple of years apart are connected in any way.