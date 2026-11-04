TikTok star Marcel Johnson dies at 32 after battle with stomach cancer, wife pays tribute

TikTok creator Marcel Johnson has died at 32 after battling stomach cancer for around 15 months. His wife, Taylor Johnson, announced his death in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, November 2, saying he died at 4:45pm after a long and painful fight.

TikTok creator Marcel Johnson dies at 32 after stomach cancer battle, leaving behind his wife and five children. (cellytaughtme/Instagram)

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Marcel, a father of five, was diagnosed with cancer in August 2025 and had been sharing updates about his illness and treatment on social media.

Taylor Johnson shares emotional tribute to husband Marcel

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Announcing his death, Taylor said she had lost a part of herself and remembered how hard Marcel had fought despite being exhausted and in pain.

She also revealed that his final words to her and his younger brother, Dedric, were, "I'm ready to go."

Taylor said she was struggling to accept that her husband was gone and had hoped to wake up with him still beside her.

She wrote, “November 2 2026 @ 445pm. I lost a whole entire half of me. He fought so hard for so long. He was so tired & exhausted & in so much pain. Yesterday the only words Marcel said all day were to me & Dedric and it was “I’m ready to go” and that was in the morning. He still fought to hang on all day so we just got a bit more time. I truly don’t even have words right now. I feel like this can’t be real life. How can this be real fucking life. I thought I was going to wake up and he was still going to be here beside me. I love him with my whole entire being and life will absolutely never ever be the same. @celnoshell”

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Taylor's post received several messages from followers who had followed Marcel's cancer journey.

One user wrote, "I'm so sorry baby I been following yall journey. My heart aches for you. Sending my continuous love & prayers"

Another follower remembered the couple's recent trip to California and wrote, "Im soo happy you guys got to have one last mini vacation together in Cali. Your smiles in those pictures were everything."

Others praised Marcel for sharing his journey and remembered him as a fighter who had touched many lives.

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One tribute read, "FLY HIGH MARCEL!! You have touched sooooo many lives!!! Thank you for sharing him with us! He will NOT be forgotten."

Also Read: US TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg dead at 25, husband says she ‘dealt with more pain and suffering than most people’

GoFundMe set up for Marcel Johnson's family

A GoFundMe organised by Taiwan Jones is raising money to support Taylor and the couple's five sons. The fundraiser was originally created to help with Marcel's stage 4 stomach cancer treatment but has since been updated to support the family following his death.