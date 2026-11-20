Denmark's parliament has approved a security agreement with the United States and Greenland, clearing the way for stronger US military activity in the Arctic. The deal is also aimed at easing months of tension after President Donald Trump repeatedly called for Greenland to become part of the United States.

A session on ratifying a security agreement with US President Donald Trump covering Greenland takes place in the Danish parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark, November 19, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Little (REUTERS)

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the Danish parliament's approval of the agreement.

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In a post on X, he wrote, “Today’s ratification by the Danish Parliament of the agreement on Greenland will make us all safer, stronger, and more secure.”

He added, "This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defense partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our allies in NATO. Looking forward to more cooperation in the future."

The Associated Press (AP) reported that the agreement was approved by Denmark’s parliament on Thursday, November 19, in a 109-0 vote. Greenland’s parliament had already approved it earlier this month, also without opposition.

The deal will take effect after both parliaments complete the process and the United States receives formal notification through a diplomatic note.

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{{^usCountry}} The agreement was signed by Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland in September in New York, following months of negotiations. It focuses on strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic while keeping Greenland under Danish control. What does the US Greenland security deal include? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement was signed by Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland in September in New York, following months of negotiations. It focuses on strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic while keeping Greenland under Danish control. What does the US Greenland security deal include? {{/usCountry}}

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Under the agreement, the United States can expand its military presence in Greenland and update its activities at the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest of the island.

The deal also allows the US to set up defence areas at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig in the east. It leaves room for additional defence areas and expanded military operations at other locations.

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The agreement builds on a defence deal between the US and Denmark that dates back to 1951. It also supports a stronger NATO role in the Arctic and allows US forces to access Greenland for the defence of the alliance. This could include activities linked to Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defence system.

The three sides have also agreed that only NATO members can set up manned or unmanned military installations in Greenland. The agreement comes amid repeated US warnings about the growing military and strategic influence of Russia and China in the Arctic region.

Denmark and Greenland leaders react to parliament vote

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen welcomed the vote, calling it an important moment after a difficult process. In a Facebook post, she said the agreement respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Greenlanders' right to decide their own future.

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Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also welcomed the decision. He expressed hope that the agreement would bring greater calm and a stronger sense of security after a period when many people in Greenland had concerns about the island's future.

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US Ambassador to Denmark Kenneth Howery also welcomed the Danish parliament's approval, saying it would help the agreement move towards taking effect.

The deal is intended to increase US military activity in Greenland without changing who controls the island. The Associated Press also reported that its terms would remain in place even if Greenland decides to become independent in the future.