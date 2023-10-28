Massachusetts students shelter as reports of shooting surface

Worcester State University, in Massachusetts, was gripped by tension in the early hours of Saturday as students were instructed to shelter in place, following unconfirmed reports of a shooting outside an accommodation block. The university acted swiftly to ensure the safety of its students.

In an alert sent out at 2:49 a.m., students were advised to "Shelter In Place," with the directive covering all buildings on the campus. The message urged them to seek refuge in secure, interior locations, stay away from windows, and avoid venturing outdoors. The university assured students that more information would be provided as it became available.

On social media, Worcester State reinforced the message, posting on their official account: "Shelter In Place is in effect for All buildings. Await further instructions."

While the situation remained fluid, the Worcester State University Police Department confirmed the shelter-in-place directive but refrained from disclosing further details.

As dawn broke over the campus, an update was issued at 5:15 a.m., relieving some concerns. Worcester State stated, "Shelter in place remains, stay indoors. No immediate threat to campus. Please check your email for additional details & info."

The university was not the only one providing updates. Dylan Azari, a local photographer, took to social media with a brief but startling report. He wrote, "BREAKING: Reported shooting outside Wasylean Hall at Worcester State University. The suspect remains at large at this time. The number of victims and their conditions are also currently unknown." Accompanying his words was a 15-second video clip that showed a substantial police presence outside the student accommodation block.

While the situation is far from clear, the university's proactive response and the assurance that there is no immediate threat to the campus will likely provide some relief to the students and their families.

Authorities are expected to provide more information as the situation unfolds, ensuring the safety and well-being of all those on campus.

