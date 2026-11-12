Dr. Matt Lambert, suspect in DC's Logan Circle shooting, had a long litigation with building's homeowners' association

The suspect in the mass shooting at Washington D.C.'s Logan Circle, was identified as Dr. Matt Lambert, NBC News confirmed citing two federal sources.

WASHINGTON, DC: Members of the U.S. Secret Service respond to the scene of a shooting in Logan Circle on November 12. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jeff Caroll, the interim chief of Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed that the suspect owned the apartment where he had barricaded himself. Carroll said that the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot would that was fatal.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Matt Lambert, the deceased suspect, was on the phone with the deputies during the standoff. Carroll said that at one point, they heard a gunshot wound, after which the voice on the suspect's side went silent.

Deep Dive Who was Dr. Matt Lambert, the suspect in the Logan Circle shooting? Dr. Matt Lambert was identified as the suspect in the shooting near VIDA Fitness in Washington, DC. He lived in an apartment in the building where he later barricaded himself. What was Dr. Matt Lambert's dispute with his building's homeowners' association about? Reports said Lambert was in a long-running legal dispute with the Metropole Condominium Association. He alleged that building repairs led to mould in his condo and had also faced problems involving mould and water shortage. Did police confirm that the homeowners' association dispute was the motive for the shooting? No. Police said they were investigating the conflict with the condominium association as a possible motive. A DC council member said Lambert targeted someone at the gym over a condo issue.

Dr. Lambert first shot one person at the VIDA Fitness gym. He then stepped out and shot people in the nearby areas, including the gym's parking. Finally, he went into the apartment where he lived and barricaded himself. NBC News reports citing police sources that he also fired a few shots in the hallway after entering the building.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Brooke Pinto, the Council Member of Ward 2, where Logan Circle is located, said that Dr. Matt Lambert targeted someone at the gym. Lambert had been in active litigation with the victim "over a condo issue," Pinto said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brooke Pinto, the Council Member of Ward 2, where Logan Circle is located, said that Dr. Matt Lambert targeted someone at the gym. Lambert had been in active litigation with the victim "over a condo issue," Pinto said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: 1 killed, 4 injured in shooting near White House in Washington; suspect shoots self

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She claimed that Lambert targeted the person inside the gym while the rest of the gunshots were likely not targeted.

At the center of the controversy is the suspect's conflict with the homeowner's association of the building.

“We do have an idea who he is,” interim chief Jeff Caroll said at a press conference earlier. “We believe there was some sort of conflict with the apartment building, but we don’t have much more than that.”

What we know about Dr. Matt Lambert

At the time the lookout notice was issued by MPD, the suspect was described as a "white male." Later, reports emerged that Lambert was in a litigation with the manager of the building located at the 1500 block of 15th Street Northwest in Logan Circle. The apartment is located on the seventh floor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to reports, Lambert faced problems with mould and water shortage in his condo. He was in a long-drawn legal fight with the homeowners' association about it.

Since the identification of Lambert, a social media account has come to light in which updates regarding the litigation involving the condo in the concerned building were posted. A "manifesto", in the form of an engineering report of the building, was shared from the account hours before the incident.

The details of the manifesto were confirmed The Washington Blade. The X post was captioned: “My manifesto is an engineering report.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the New York Post, Dr. Matt Lambert sued the Metropole Condominium Association in March 2025 alleging that repairs in his building led to mould developing in his $1.1 million condo. MPD said they are investigating the conflict with the Metropole Condominium Association as a possible motive behind the shooting.

Watch video: Gunfire near White House: Suspect dead as police investigate Logan Circle shooting

Logan Circle is a mile away from the White House. The active shooter situation sparked a shelter-in-place in the area, and several schools were placed on lockdown.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington D.C. said that she has briefed the White House on the incident. CNN reported that the travel schedule of First Lady Melania Trump was briefly affected due to the incident.

The scene has been cleared and there is no threat to the public.