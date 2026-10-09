Mayor Mamdani wants ICE abolished after man shot in New York City; what we know about victim so far

Mayor Zohran Mamdani sought an end to ICE action in New York City after a man was shot in Marble Hill. The Democrat said he had called President Donald Trump over the matter and added that he would demand the Republican leader of the nation to end ‘all ICE enforcement actions in our city.’

What Mamdani said about ICE after NYC shooting

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sought ICE to be abolished after a man was shot in New York City. (REUTERS)

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Mamdani shared “I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities,” adding “Get ICE out of our neighborhoods. Get ICE out of our hospitals. Get ICE off our streets. Get ICE away from our children.” He also called for ICE to be abolished and shared “Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery.”

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As per the Mayor, the man was shot in a residential neighborhood by ICE agents, saying that early reports suggested he was surrounded by agents when his 5-year-old child was in the car. The agents then fired multiple rounds, Mamdani said adding that they believed the child was physically unharmed.

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{{^usCountry}} While Mamdani and Trump have walked distinctly different political paths, the two have thus far had seemingly civil meetings. It remains to be seen if the New York City ICE shooting becomes a flashpoint between two leaders who are widely popular among their respective bases. NYC ICE shooting: What we know about the victim so far {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Mamdani and Trump have walked distinctly different political paths, the two have thus far had seemingly civil meetings. It remains to be seen if the New York City ICE shooting becomes a flashpoint between two leaders who are widely popular among their respective bases. NYC ICE shooting: What we know about the victim so far {{/usCountry}}

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), parent organization of ICE, shared an account of the shooting in New York City, and more information about the man shot.

“On October 8, at approximately 4:00 PM ET, ICE officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in the Bronx, New York,” they noted. As per the DHS, the man they shot is a ‘criminal illegal alien’ from the Dominican Republic. The agency noted he had a prior conviction for grand larceny and numerous prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession.

The DHS claimed the man was associated with the Trinitarios gang, which had brutally shot a CBP officer last year. “This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk,” the DHS added.

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They noted that an ICE officer discharged a weapon during their operation, injuring this man. “ICE officers immediately rendered aid. The individual is alive and at a local hospital,” the agency further said.

Meanwhile, the ICE shooting has caused uproar in the strongly Democrat New York City, with Governor Kathy Hochul also issuing a statement. “Tonight, I spoke with President Trump and DHS Secretary Mullin about the shooting in Marble Hill. I expressed outrage on behalf of New Yorkers and urged them to halt ICE enforcement operations in New York. I also asked that any body camera footage of the shooting be released to the public so we can establish the facts and get to the truth,” she wrote on X.