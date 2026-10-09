The Bronx shooting update: ICE agents reportedly shoot individual in Marble Hill; what we know so far

An individual was shot reportedly by an ICE agent during an operation in the Marble Hill area between the Bronx and Manhattan in New York City on Thursday afternoon. Members of law enforcement gather at the scene after a shooting reportedly involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the Bronx borough of New York City, on Thursday, (REUTERS)

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said after the incident that federal immigration officers carrying out Enforcement and Removal Operations fired shots at an individual they were targeting. The individual is being treated at a local hospital and his conscious with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a massive law enforcement presence in the Marble Hill neighborhood as the police response continues.

"The NYPD was not involved in the incident and was not on scene at the time of the shooting," the NYPD said in an update shared on social media. "The individual who was shot is at a nearby hospital and is currently conscious and receiving medical attention."

As of now, it is unclear why the ICE agents were targeting the individual. A photo shared by CNN showed that the bullet was fired through the windshield of the individual's car.

This is a developing story.