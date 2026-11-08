Melania Trump launches $7.2 million in scholarships for foster children

Melania Trump has launched a $7.2 million scholarship endowment for foster children, the New York Post reported. The First Lady garnered loud applause at the Louisiana State-Alabama game on Saturday, November 7, as she touted the launch.

Melania Trump was in the state to welcome LSU to her Fostering the Future program (Photo by Annabelle Gordon / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

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Melania was seen on the Jumbotron, waving from her box surrounded by members of the Louisiana National Guard. This happened during the conference championship game between the two southern universities.

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Melania was in the state to welcome LSU to her Fostering the Future program. It covers tuition and other needs of foster children.

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{{^usCountry}} “This achievement will give young people from foster care an anchor of stability, a strong educational foundation, and a chance to build a wonderful life,” she said at a ceremony before the game announcing the endowment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This achievement will give young people from foster care an anchor of stability, a strong educational foundation, and a chance to build a wonderful life,” she said at a ceremony before the game announcing the endowment. {{/usCountry}}

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Melania and her Fostering the Future brand had a heavy presence at the game, with signs around the stadium with the Be Best Fostering the Future logo and her name.

What we know about Fostering the Future

Melania started Fostering the Future to support young people who have grown up in the foster care system. The initiative partners with 26 universities nationwide. It provides educational opportunities for foster youth, including the University of Alabama.

“Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative, secures scholarship opportunities at colleges and universities across the nation for individuals within the foster care community. Today, over 20 schools across the country, including Vanderbilt University, University of Virginia, University of North Carolina, University of Texas, University of Wisconsin, University of Georgia, and The Ohio State University offer Fostering the Future Scholarships,” its website says.

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As the First Lady, Melania has made children’s issues one of her major priorities.

“A great education does more than prepare someone for work life. It gives something no one can ever take away. There is nothing more powerful we can give a young person than a world-class education,” she said at the ceremony.

At the event, Melania met with some of the scholarship recipients and offered them hugs. She also posed for photos. She was presented with an LSU helmet bearing a sticker with the Be Best Fostering the Future logo, which LSU players wore on their helmets in Saturday’s game.