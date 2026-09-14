Miami crane collapse update: Scary video goes viral as 4 injured; Brickell Bay Drive closed

A driver and three workers on Monday morning were hospitalized following the collapse of a crane onto several vehicles and a construction box in Brickell, according to fire rescue officials.

A crane collapse in Brickell injured three people, including two construction workers trapped in a box. (X@AZ_Intel_)

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Officials from Miami Fire Rescue reported that the incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on Southeast 12th Street and Brickell Bay Drive.

Miami Fire Chief gives update

Miami Fire Chief Robert Hevia stated that the crane, referred to as a pile rig, fell onto a construction box and three cars, which included two parked vehicles and one that was in motion along Brickell Bay Drive.

Hevia reported that the driver of a white BMW SUV witnessed the crane descending, halted her vehicle, and shifted into reverse. Later, the crane struck the hood of the SUV, igniting a fire, and the driver managed to exit through the rear.

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{{^usCountry}} The video captured the fallen crane resting atop the construction box alongside the burnt remnants of the BMW and two parked vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video captured the fallen crane resting atop the construction box alongside the burnt remnants of the BMW and two parked vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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Miami crane collapse: Here's what we know about victims

Two construction workers, aged 29 and 27, were inside the box when the crane collapsed onto it, trapping them inside.

"It was a very complex scene with a fire that was occurring, our crews were putting out the fire and our technical rescue team working simultaneously to cut through the Conex box, the construction box, and they were able to successfully able to extricate the two victims," Hevia said, as per NBC Miami.

A third construction worker, who operated the crane, leaped from the crane as it began to tip over.

The 47-year-old crane operator, along with the two other construction workers and the SUV driver, was subsequently transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

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Hevia stated that all 18 construction workers present at the site were accounted for.

While crews manage the incident, Brickell Bay Drive has been closed between Southeast 12th Street and 13th Street. Additionally, the eastbound lanes of Northwest 17th Street at Seventh Avenue are also closed.