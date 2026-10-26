Microsoft offers voluntary buyouts to around 60,000 employees: Report

Microsoft announced on Monday that it is extending voluntary severance packages to a substantial portion of its workforce as it endeavors to reconcile the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure capabilities with fiscal prudence, according to CNBC.

Microsoft is offering voluntary severance packages to eligible employees in the United States, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. (Representative)

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The technology corporation introduced a voluntary exit program targeting eligible personnel in the United States, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom whose experience classification falls at level 70 or below.

Nearly 60,000 Microsoft employees given voluntary exit offer: Here's the memo

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Approximately 60,000 employees meet the eligibility criteria, CNBC reported, citing an informed source who requested anonymity. This initiative encompasses roughly 27% of Microsoft's overall employee base, which totals 223,000 people.

Also Read: eBay layoffs 2026: Company to cut 1,000 jobs in second round of workforce reductions

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{{^usCountry}} “The Voluntary Exit Offer reflects an important part of how we’re evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter,” Amy Coleman, Microsoft’s executive vice president and chief people officer, said in a memo to staff. “This builds on what we learned earlier this year through the Voluntary Retirement Program.” Why has Microsoft introduced voluntary exit program? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Voluntary Exit Offer reflects an important part of how we’re evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter,” Amy Coleman, Microsoft’s executive vice president and chief people officer, said in a memo to staff. “This builds on what we learned earlier this year through the Voluntary Retirement Program.” Why has Microsoft introduced voluntary exit program? {{/usCountry}}

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Microsoft has introduced a voluntary exit program as part of its ongoing effort to optimize workforce size while avoiding additional mandatory layoffs. Following substantial investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and workforce reductions implemented earlier this year, the company is now providing current employees with an opportunity to depart voluntarily, evaluating whether this approach can effectively reduce operational expenses.

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In April, the company introduced its first voluntary retirement initiative, making approximately 7% of its United States workforce eligible to participate. Subsequently, in July, Microsoft announced workforce reductions affecting 4,800 employees.

While Alphabet and Amazon, Microsoft's primary cloud competitors, each experienced negative free cash flow in the second quarter, Microsoft demonstrated $19.64 billion in positive free cash flow for the same period, representing a 23% decline compared to the previous year.