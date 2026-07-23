Microsoft outage disrupts Microsoft 365, Teams and Outlook services worldwide

Microsoft experienced a widespread service disruption on Thursday morning that left users unable to access several of its key platforms, including Microsoft 365, Teams and Outlook, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.
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Thousands of users reported login failures and service interruptions as the outage affected both consumers and businesses that rely on Microsoft’s software for workplace communication and productivity. Reports on Downdetector indicated the disruption was broad-based, impacting multiple services simultaneously.
Microsoft had not disclosed the cause of the outage as of Thursday morning, and it remained unclear when normal service would be restored. The company had yet to provide a timeline for resolving the issue.
The disruption forced users to wait for Microsoft’s engineering teams to identify the underlying problem and bring affected services back online.
The outage comes only weeks after Microsoft announced a fresh round of job cuts, adding to a series of workforce reductions by the company this year.
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The situation is still developing, and more details are expected.
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The situation is still developing, and more details are expected.
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.