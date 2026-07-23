Microsoft outage disrupts Microsoft 365, Teams and Outlook services worldwide

Microsoft experienced a widespread service disruption on Thursday morning that left users unable to access several of its key platforms, including Microsoft 365, Teams and Outlook, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

Microsoft outage today: Microsoft 365, Teams and Outlook hit by widespread disruption (REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo) (REUTERS)

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Thousands of users reported login failures and service interruptions as the outage affected both consumers and businesses that rely on Microsoft’s software for workplace communication and productivity. Reports on Downdetector indicated the disruption was broad-based, impacting multiple services simultaneously.

Microsoft had not disclosed the cause of the outage as of Thursday morning, and it remained unclear when normal service would be restored. The company had yet to provide a timeline for resolving the issue.

The disruption forced users to wait for Microsoft’s engineering teams to identify the underlying problem and bring affected services back online.

The outage comes only weeks after Microsoft announced a fresh round of job cuts, adding to a series of workforce reductions by the company this year.

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