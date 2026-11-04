‘Might start a lawn business’: Speaker Mike Johnson’s October remark resurfaces as midterm results point to Democratic gains

US House Speaker Mike Johnson’s suggestion that he could leave politics and start a lawn business in Louisiana has resurfaced on social media as Americans await the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had suggested returning to his hometown if Republicans lost their congressional majority in the 2026 US midterms. REUTERS/Vincent Alban (REUTERS)

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Johnson made the remarks in an interview with Fox News in October, when he discussed the possibility of Republicans losing control of the House of Representatives. “Heaven forbid, if we lose this majority or whatever, I don't know what my next chapter of life is,” the Louisiana Republican told Fox News.

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Also read: Check the live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms

“If God moves on our hearts and says we should…”

Deep Dive What did Mike Johnson say about starting a lawn business? In an October Fox News interview, Johnson said he might return to his hometown of Shreveport and start a lawn business if Republicans lost control of the House. Did Mike Johnson say he would leave politics if Republicans lost the House? No. Johnson later described the lawn-business remark as “tongue in cheek” and said he intended to stay in Congress and continue leading Republicans, even if Democrats took the House. Why did Mike Johnson’s lawn-business comment resurface during the midterms? The remark gained attention again on social media as voters cast ballots and Democrats made gains in the midterms. It prompted speculation about Johnson’s future as Speaker.

Johnson's October interview marked a public acknowledgement that Republicans could lose their narrow House majority. Johnson suggested returning to his hometown of Shreveport and starting a lawn business if voters handed Democrats control of the chamber.

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{{^usCountry}} “If God moves on our hearts and says we should, you know, go back to my hometown of Shreveport and start a lawn business, I'll do that with equal fervor,” Johnson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If God moves on our hearts and says we should, you know, go back to my hometown of Shreveport and start a lawn business, I'll do that with equal fervor,” Johnson said. {{/usCountry}}

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The comments gained renewed attention after an X account, ML3 Democrats, shared a clip of his remarks. The post urged voters to support Democrats and portrayed Johnson's statement as a possible political exit. “Best news I've heard. Vote Blue to send MAGA Mike back to Shreveport!,” the user wrote.

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The renewed discussion comes as the Election Day progresses on November 3, when voters across the United States cast ballots in congressional races. Control of both chambers remains central to the political battle over President Donald Trump's agenda.

The comments prompted speculation about his future as House Speaker and his position within the Republican Party.

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Johnson told Fox that he was not at fault if Republicans lost their legislative majority. He said, “If ⁠we ​lose the House, it will be because the people ​were misled.”

Also read: US midterm election snapshot: List of lawmakers who have won so far

He later walked back the lawn-business remark

Johnson subsequently clarified his position in an interview with CBS News, saying he intended to remain the Republican leader even if Democrats captured the House.

“If, heaven forbid, we lost the majority, I would expect my colleagues would call upon me to continue to lead the conference in divided government,” he told CBS.

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He described his earlier lawn-business suggestion as “tongue in cheek” and insisted he wanted to continue serving in Congress. “My intention is to stay and serve,” Johnson said. He also expressed confidence that he would remain Speaker for at least another two years.

As the voting closes, Democrats have secured several key victories in the midterm elections. This includes North Carolina’s Senate seat, where former governor Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley. Senator Jon Ossoff also won re-election in Georgia, while Democrat Chris Pappas captured New Hampshire’s open Senate seat.