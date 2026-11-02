Mike Johnson surprises crowd at Iowa rally with hilarious Trump impression | Watch

House Speaker Mike Johnson surprised the crowd at a rally in Iowa on Sunday when he suddenly imitated President Donald Trump. Johnson joked about Trump's habit of calling him at 1am and 5am, and even copied the president's voice while talking about their phone conversations. Trump was standing right behind him as Johnson gave the short impression. Mike Johnson did a short impression of President Donald Trump. (Bloomberg)

Johnson joined Trump at the rally in Dubuque, Iowa, to energize Republican voters before the crucial election, according to Fox News.

“I work almost as hard as this guy. I try to keep up with him, [but] he doesn’t sleep at all,” Johnson said.

“The man calls me at one o’clock in the morning, and also at 5:00am,” Johnson said, before slipping into his Trump voice. “‘Mikey, are you sleeping? No sir, of course not. Sleep is for sissies.”

“‘What’s on your mind, Mr President?’” Johnson continued, before adding in his Trump voice, “‘I don’t know, let’s talk about whatever."

Johnson then stopped the act. “I’m not going to do my impression in front of you,” he said, turning to Trump, who was standing behind him. “Sorry, I didn’t plan that.”