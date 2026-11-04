US midterm election snapshot: List of lawmakers who have won so far

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has won re-election in Georgia, holding the seat for his party, as several lawmakers secured victories in the US midterm elections on Wednesday. Ossoff defeated Republican challenger Mike Collins, who had President Donald Trump's endorsement. US midterm election snapshot: Cory Booker, Jon Ossoff win Senate races; list of lawmakers elected so far. (REUTERS)

Ossoff's victory adds to the early Democratic wins in the Senate, with Mark Warner also securing re-election in Virginia. In the House, incumbents from both parties have won races across Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Vermont and Kentucky.

The Associated Press has called several of the House contests, including victories for Ohio Democrats Emilia Sykes and Joyce Beatty, Vermont Democrat Becca Balint and Florida Republican Greg Steube. The results are based on race calls reported by AP and the latest alerts received by the newsroom.