US midterm election snapshot: List of lawmakers who have won so far
Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Mike Collins, holding his Georgia seat for the party.
Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has won re-election in Georgia, holding the seat for his party, as several lawmakers secured victories in the US midterm elections on Wednesday. Ossoff defeated Republican challenger Mike Collins, who had President Donald Trump's endorsement.
Ossoff's victory adds to the early Democratic wins in the Senate, with Mark Warner also securing re-election in Virginia. In the House, incumbents from both parties have won races across Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Vermont and Kentucky.
The Associated Press has called several of the House contests, including victories for Ohio Democrats Emilia Sykes and Joyce Beatty, Vermont Democrat Becca Balint and Florida Republican Greg Steube. The results are based on race calls reported by AP and the latest alerts received by the newsroom.
US midterm election winners: Senate
- Jon Ossoff (Democrat) – Re-elected to the US Senate from Georgia, defeating Republican challenger Mike Collins.
- Mark Warner (Democrat) – Re-elected to the US Senate from Virginia.
- Cory Booker (Democrat) – Re-elected to the US Senate from New Jersey, defeating Republican Justin Murphy and securing a third full term.
US midterm election winners: House
Florida
- John Rutherford (Republican) – Re-elected from Florida's 5th Congressional District.
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Democrat)– Re-elected from Florida's 20th Congressional District.
- Lois Frankel (Democrat) – Re-elected from Florida's 23rd Congressional District.
- Greg Steube (Republican) – Re-elected from Florida's 17th Congressional District.
- Jim Schwartzel (Republican) – Elected from Florida's 19th Congressional District.
- Oliver Gilbert (Democrat) – Elected from Florida's 24th Congressional District.
Georgia
- Henry Johnson (Democrat) – Re-elected from Georgia's 4th Congressional District.
- Lucy McBath (Democrat) – Re-elected from Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
- Nikema Williams (Democrat) – Re-elected from Georgia's 5th Congressional District.
- Jasmine Clark (Democrat) – Elected from Georgia's 13th Congressional District.
Ohio
- Emilia Sykes (Democrat) – Re-elected from Ohio's 13th Congressional District.
- Joyce Beatty (Democrat) – Re-elected from Ohio's 3rd Congressional District.
Vermont
- Becca Balint (Democrat) – Re-elected from Vermont's at-large Congressional District.
Kentucky
- Morgan McGarvey (Democrat) – Re-elected from Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District.
More US midterm results awaited
Deep Dive
The early victories include incumbents from both parties, while the battle for control of Congress remains underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More