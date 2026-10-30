Mike Lawler, two-time New York Congressman, faces tough contest against Democrat Cait Conley in 17th district's midterms race

Born on September 9, 1986, in Suffern, New York, Michael Vincent Lawler grew up in Rockland County, in the Hudson Valley. He attended Suffern High School and later graduated from Manhattan College in 2009 with a degree in business administration and double majors in accounting and finance. He was the valedictorian of his graduating class. Before entering politics, he also founded a government affairs and communications firm.

Lawler entered Congress in January 2023 after defeating Democratic incumbent Sean Patrick Maloney in 2022. Before his election to the House, he represented New York’s 97th Assembly District from 2021 to 2022 and served as a deputy town supervisor of Orangetown. He also worked in Republican Party politics in New York. In Congress, Lawler serves on the House Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees, working on issues involving the economy, financial regulation, and international relations.

Republican Congressman Mike Lawler is seeking re-election for a third term in New York’s 17th Congressional District in the 2026 midterm elections. Describing himself as “a bipartisan leader who brings people together,” Lawler has made border security, tax cuts, and public safety central to his campaign. Nominated by both the Republican Party and New York’s Conservative Party, Lawler is set to face Democratic nominee Cait Conley.

Lawler is married to Doina, who was born in Moldova and later became a US citizen. They live in Pearl River, New York, with their two daughters, Julianna and Elizabeth. Lawler, who is of Irish and Italian descent, has frequently highlighted the influence of his family and his late father on his path to public service.

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Lawler’s political positions and key issues According to his campaign website, Lawler opposes a federal ban on abortion, stating that he would “never force a rape victim or woman facing a serious health issue to continue a pregnancy against their will”. He also supports access to contraception and in vitro fertilization (IVF), along with the introduction of the IVF Access and Affordability Act, which proposes federal tax credits to help families cover fertility treatment costs. Moreover, he believes parental notification is necessary when a minor seeks an abortion.

In addition, Lawler advocates for a strong US military and closer cooperation with American allies. He has backed US assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia, describing the conflict as Vladimir Putin’s “illegal invasion”. He also introduced the Indo-Pacific Treaty Alliance Act, which aims to “deter aggression by communist China and North Korea”. Apart from national defence, he has worked to make education more affordable.

He introduced the Affordable Loans for Students Act, which proposes reducing student loan interest rates to 2%. His other proposals include tax relief for families paying school expenses and for teachers purchasing classroom supplies.

Lawler’s views on border security and economic policies Lawler supports stricter border enforcement, along with changes to the legal immigration system. He co-sponsored the bipartisan Dignity Act, which aims to increase border security, strengthen physical barriers, and create a seven-year programme offering eligible immigrants temporary legal status. Lawler has opposed policies that restrict cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. He also voted for the Laken Riley Act, which requires federal immigration authorities to detain immigrants charged with certain crimes.

Additionally, Lawler has described tariffs as an “effective negotiating tool” that can help secure fair terms for American businesses. However, he has also raised concerns about prolonged trade conflicts that could increase costs for local families. Moreover, he supports reducing regulations on workers, arguing that these measures can encourage companies to expand and hire more workers.

Lawler continues to support the expansion of natural gas infrastructure. He backed the construction of the Constitution Pipeline, which was intended to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York. Lawler argues that the project aims to lower electricity and home heating costs across the Northeast. On October 19, 2026, the US Department of Energy announced an investment of $42 million in the project, emphasising the need to strengthen energy infrastructure and reduce costs for New Yorkers.