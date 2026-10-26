Mike Rogers dodges Kristen Welker's 'MAGA Republican' question even as Trump rallies for him in Port Huron

The race for the US Senate in Michigan is heating up ahead of the November midterm elections, with two high-profile campaigns taking place over the weekend. After Barack Obama appeared in Detroit for a rally with Abdul El-Sayed on Saturday, Trump followed it up with a rally with the GOP candidate Mike Rogers in Port Huron on Sunday.

Mike Rogers, a Michigan Republican candidate for Senate, speaks during a campaign rally at McMorran Place Arena in Port Huron, Mich., Sunday, Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

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But Mike Rogers, it seems, is not sure whether or not to associate himself with Trump's MAGA movement.

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Ahead of the Sunday afternoon rally, where even rapper Nicki Minaj joined, Mike Rogers appeared for an interview with Kristen Welker on NBC. In the brief interview, Welker asked Rogers whether he considers himself a MAGA Republican. And Rogers steered clear of a straight answer.

Deep Dive Did Mike Rogers say whether he considers himself a MAGA Republican? No. When Kristen Welker asked, Rogers criticized the national media and discussed Abdul El-Sayed, but did not directly say whether he identifies as a MAGA Republican. What did Mike Rogers say when asked about Muslim constituents feeling alienated? Rogers said his criticism was about what he called El-Sayed’s “radical Islamic agenda,” not Islam or how someone prays. He also described Muslims in Michigan as an important part of the community. Who appeared at the Michigan campaign rallies for Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed? Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj appeared at a rally with Republican Mike Rogers in Port Huron. Barack Obama appeared with Democrat Abdul El-Sayed at a rally in Detroit.

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What Mike Rogers said about being a 'MAGA Republican'

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{{^usCountry}} The Congressman from Michigan's 8th district first attacked the "national media" for allegedly not questioning why the “the former chairman of the Democrat Party just came out and said he cannot vote for Abdul.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congressman from Michigan's 8th district first attacked the "national media" for allegedly not questioning why the “the former chairman of the Democrat Party just came out and said he cannot vote for Abdul.” {{/usCountry}}

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He continued, "the Democrat coalitions that we have are the fastest-growing coalitions we have. Jewish Democrats say we can't vote for him. African-Americans in Detroit and Pontiac, and Flint say we can't vote for him.

"Senator Cory Booker came out after a meeting and said this guy is a fringe candidate," he added.

Throughout the interaction, Mike Rogers did not clarify whether he considered himself a MAGA Republican.

Welker then asked Rogers: "What about Muslim members of your community who feel alienated by what you are saying? What about, what do you say to those constituents?"

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Mike Rogers said: Well, you know what I say to the ones who are calling our campaign out every day and saying this worries us? Remember, the Muslim Brotherhood is banned in five Muslim countries. This is not about Islam. It's not about how he prays.

"It is about his adherence to this radical Islamic agenda," he continued. "When you're here in Michigan, guess what? A lot of the Muslims here are part of our community and an important part of our fabric here.

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"And what happens with that is they understand that they don't want to bring that hate, that division, and that anger here. Which is why this huge Democrat coalition is building around us. All you want to do is talk about something else on the ground."

Trump says El-Sayed should 'not be allowed' in Capitol without metal detector

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Trump also drummed up the debunked association of Abdul El-Sayed with the Muslim Brotherhood. The 80-year-old suggested that El-Sayed should not be allowed to go into the Senate without metal detectors.

"Abdul Mohammed El-Sayed, a man who should never be allowed inside the halls of our great beautiful Capitol," Trump said. El-Sayed would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he's allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector."