Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini's 2024 photo adds fuel to new tweet row: ‘Just after he was fired…'

A newly surfaced 2024 sighting of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini is adding another layer to the growing controversy involving the two. TMZ Sports on Thursday published a photo of the New England Patriots coach enjoying his time at a casino with the former Athletic reporter just after he was fired by the Tennessee Titans. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to reporters at the NFL football annual meetings (AP)

Casino sighting after Titans exit According to the report, Vrabel and Russini were spotted together at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, late on January 31, 2024, just weeks after the coach was dismissed by the Titans following a disappointing 6-11 season.

A witness said they initially assumed Russini was Vrabel’s wife due to how comfortable the two appeared. The pair were seen drinking, chatting with other patrons, and moving between tables. When Vrabel left a roulette table for blackjack, Russini followed, though she reportedly sat across from him.

The two were said to have spent at least half an hour inside the casino before leaving.

Timeline raises fresh questions The timing of the sighting has sparked renewed discussion, as it came shortly after Vrabel lost his head coaching role in Tennessee. He later worked as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns before eventually taking over as head coach of the New England Patriots.

This latest detail adds to an expanding timeline of reported interactions between the two. PageSix has published a series of photos, first from their outing at an Arizona resort this year, and then an image of the two allegedly kissing at a New York City bar back in 2021.

Fallout continues In the wake of the controversy, Vrabel has publicly acknowledged the situation and said he is working to improve, including plans to seek counseling. He is expected to miss the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft as a result.

Russini, meanwhile, stepped down from her role at The Athletic and has largely stayed out of the public eye since.