Millions across US threatened by violent thunderstorms, tornadoes ahead of Thanksgiving, residents urged to remain alert

The lower part of Mississippi Valley, among other parts of the country, may be affected by violent thunderstorms and several tornadoes. Meteorologists have now warned residents to stay alert through Monday evening, November 20.

Thunderstorms hit parts of the country on Monday, from northeastern Texas to western and central Mississippi to southern Arkansas, according to The Mirror. Some of these storms have reportedly displayed rotation, a precursor to the formation of tornadoes.

AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno has warned that "there are likely to be multiple tornadoes on the ground into tonight from northeastern Texas to the lower part of the Mississippi Valley." Accuweather highlighted high-risk areas extending from the northeastern corner of Texas through much of northern Louisiana and into central Mississippi. Shreveport, Louisiana, Little Rock, Arkansas, Jackson, Mississippi, and the northeastern side of the Houston metropolitan area have been cautioned to be on high alert.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, in Shreveport, has issued a Tornado Warning for north-central Louisiana, effective until 4 pm CST. It has specifically mentioned Grant Parish and La Salle Parish.

The National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado producing storm over Colfax, about seven miles northeast of Lena. It is believed to be moving northeast at a speed of 55 mph. Residents in the affected areas have been asked to immediately take cover. The storm is expected to bring damaging winds, and threaten life and property.

The storm is expected to reach Jena and Midway by about 3:30 pm CST. Other locations that may be affected are Nebo, Zenoria, Rogers, Lake Iatt, Pollock, Aloha, Dry Prong, Fishville, Bentley, and Williana.

Residents have been urged to shift to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built building. They have also been advised to avoid windows. If one is outdoors, in mobile homes, or vehicles, they must move to the nearest substantial shelter so as not to be affected by flying debris.

"The threat of tornadoes will continue well after sunset, and the risk of storms packing high winds and torrential downpours will likely persist through the night time hours on Monday as they progress to the east over the Gulf Coast states,” Rayno said.

The storm system responsible for the tornado threat has been lifting northeastward over the central and eastern US through Tuesday, October 21. The conditions are now predicted to shift to a torrential downpour event, or a strong wind gust. The risk area will extend from the Florida Panhandle northeastward to upstate and central South Carolina, and will include parts of Alabama and Georgia.

