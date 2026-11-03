A Milwaukee police sergeant is accused of shooting a wrong-way driver dead on State 175 Monday, November 2, the police department said. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said that the 37-year-old sergeant attempted to make contact with the truck driver, who displayed a firearm while making a U-turn to begin driving southbound in the northbound lane of the highway, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Milwaukee police sergeant fatally shoots wrong-way driver who allegedly displayed firearm; investigation launched (Unsplash - representational image)

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The suspect ended up outside the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic alert and other details

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On Monday, the northbound lanes of State 175 remained closed between West Vliet Street and West Lisbon Avenue. Southbound lanes, on the other hand, are closed at West Lisbon Avenue, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The incident was reported around 8:15 pm. It will be investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, the West Allis Police Department being the lead agency.

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The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shared a traffic alert on X, writing, “A full freeway closure is underway on WI-175 to accommodate an active investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department. All traffic is being diverted off h highway at Vliet St.”

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{{^usCountry}} An X user commented on the post that there has been “constant sirens over here.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An X user commented on the post that there has been “constant sirens over here.” {{/usCountry}}

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During the probe, the sergeant, who has more than five years of service, will be placed on administrative duty.

Normal stated that at the time of the incident, the sergeant was not wearing a body camera. The department is still looking at different sources of video. As of Monday night, no other witnesses had come forward.

Police said that the video related to this incident is going to be released in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure 575, the Milwaukee Police Department's protocol for officer-involved shootings.

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