University of Utah issues campus alert amid reports of threat, person ‘brandishing a firearm’ detained

It added, “If you are in or near the area, HOLD in your current room or area. Do not enter or exit the building or surrounding area. Clear hallways and follow instructions from law enforcement.”

The initial alert read, “Emergency personnel are on scene for an unverified threat incident in the area of: B46 LASSONDE STUDIOS 1701 E STUDENT LIFE WAY AND SURROUNDING BUILDINGS. Expect a heavy police presence and potential disruption to campus activities.”

The University of Utah issued a campus alert amid reports of a threat incident. The alert asked students to “stay in your room or area.”

“Remain in place until an ALL CLEAR message is issued,” the alert further said.

Latest update The University of Utah later shared that an “all clear” message was eventually issued.

“An individual brandishing a firearm has been detained. The area around LASSONDE STUDIOS is safe. The HOLD for police activity has been lifted. No injuries were reported. Officers from University Police and Salt Lake City Police responded quickly and located the individual who is detained. The item was determined to be an Airsoft rifle,” said the alert.

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It added, “Normal activities may resume. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues. Additional updates will be provided as needed. Please report any suspicious activity to University Police at 801-585-2677.”

The University of Utah Department of Public Safety says of the alert system, “The University of Utah’s Campus Alert System is designed to reach everyone on campus in the best way possible during an emergency. Most alerts are sent via email, and are color-coded according to level of importance for quick identification.”