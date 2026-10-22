University of Utah issues campus alert amid reports of threat, person ‘brandishing a firearm’ detained
The University of Utah has issued a campus alert amid reports of a threat incident. Here's what we know.
The University of Utah issued a campus alert amid reports of a threat incident. The alert asked students to “stay in your room or area.”
A person “brandishing a firearm” was reportedly later detained.
The initial alert read, “Emergency personnel are on scene for an unverified threat incident in the area of: B46 LASSONDE STUDIOS 1701 E STUDENT LIFE WAY AND SURROUNDING BUILDINGS. Expect a heavy police presence and potential disruption to campus activities.”
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It added, “If you are in or near the area, HOLD in your current room or area. Do not enter or exit the building or surrounding area. Clear hallways and follow instructions from law enforcement.”
“Remain in place until an ALL CLEAR message is issued,” the alert further said.
Latest update
The University of Utah later shared that an “all clear” message was eventually issued.
“An individual brandishing a firearm has been detained. The area around LASSONDE STUDIOS is safe. The HOLD for police activity has been lifted. No injuries were reported. Officers from University Police and Salt Lake City Police responded quickly and located the individual who is detained. The item was determined to be an Airsoft rifle,” said the alert.
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It added, “Normal activities may resume. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues. Additional updates will be provided as needed. Please report any suspicious activity to University Police at 801-585-2677.”
The University of Utah Department of Public Safety says of the alert system, “The University of Utah’s Campus Alert System is designed to reach everyone on campus in the best way possible during an emergency. Most alerts are sent via email, and are color-coded according to level of importance for quick identification.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More