Yailin La Más Viral arrest: Rapper detained in Dominican Republic on firearm allegations; details emerge

Yailin La Más Viral, Dominican rapper and singer whose real name is Jorgina Guillermo Díaz, was arrested by the National Police in her home country on Tuesday on firearms possession charges. Jorgina Guillermo Díaz is known to US hip hop fans for dating rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. Dominican rapper, Yailin La Más Viral. (Yailin La Más Viral on Instagram)

Local media is reporting that the 23-year-old's Lamborghini was intercepted by the police on Tuesday during an operation and found two dangerous firearms inside.

De Último Minuto, a Dominican news outlet, reported that the rapper's car was found in Los Mina, in Santo Domingo.

The report noted that a fifth-generation Glock 19 pistol with a firing selector, and a Zoraki gun, both with magazines and ammunition, were found by the police in the car. The rapper was caught with two companions who have not been identified in the reports.

As of now, it is unclear what charges the rapper and singer will face. But she currently remains in custody at the Public Prosecutor's Office in San Domingo. The details of the charges are expected to be clear in the coming days.

Who Is Yailin La Más Viral? A resident of Santo Domingo Este in the Dominican Republic, Yailin La Más Viral rose to fame with TikTok videos of her music. She became a sensation with the Spanish-speakers in the US with the viral hit "Chivirika" alongside El Villano RD, which amassed over 60 million YouTube views.

She started touring the US in 2022, dated rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, and even signed with Jay Z's Roc Nation in 2023.

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Yailin La Mas is known for her experiments with dembow, reggaeton and trap music. Despite her unconventional rise to fame, she is considered a prominent figure in the Dominican genre of música urbana.

Her net worth is estimated between $1.5–3 million.

Yailin La Más Viral's 2023 Arrest In Focus Yailin La Más Viral was arrested in December 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida after a domestic dispute with her then-boyfriend, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Police responded to a call where she allegedly damaged his Bentley by kicking the mirror and windshield. 6ix9ine alleged that she had even hit him on the hand with a "white object." She faced multiple charges, like aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, criminal mischief, and was released on a $9000 bond.