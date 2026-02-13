Beyoncé and Jay-Z rank as the richest celebrity couple in entertainment: See top 10 list

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the richest celebrity couple in entertainment, with a combined net worth of $3.5 billion, according to a January 2026 report by digital entertainment platform JB.com. Married for 17 years, the pair have appeared together in more than 34.4 million headlines, as per the study. (AFP)

The study reviewed 22 high-profile couples across music, film, fashion and sports. It calculated each partner’s individual wealth using celebrity databases and then combined the figures to estimate total net worth. According to JB.com, researchers also tracked how often both names appeared together in news headlines to assess whether financial power matched media visibility.

Jay-Z accounts for $2.5 billion of the couple’s fortune, built through his hip-hop career and business investments. Beyoncé’s net worth stands at $1 billion, with earnings from her three-decade music career.

Married for 17 years, the pair have appeared together in more than 34.4 million headlines, the study said.

Also Read: Jay Z in Epstein files: How Beyonce's husband, Pusha T, and Harvey Weinstein are linked; allegations explained

The top 10 richest celebrity couples Here are the top-ranked couples, based on combined net worth, according to JB.com:

Beyoncé & Jay-Z: $3.5 billion Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: $1.59 billion Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: $1.05 billion Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner: $725 million George Clooney & Amal Clooney: $550 million Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber: $500 million Victoria Beckham & David Beckham: $450 million Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds: $380 million Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti: $304 million Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz: $155 million Which couple made the most headlines? While Beyoncé and Jay-Z lead by a wide margin in total wealth, the study found that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attracted the most media attention, appearing in more than 39 million headlines.

Also Read: Beyonce net worth: Queen Bey becomes fifth musician to cross billionaire threshold, who are others on the list?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce followed closely in headline frequency with more than 38 million mentions.

Commenting on the findings, JB.com’s CEO said: “When two celebrities get together, they're pooling their audiences and getting access to business opportunities neither could land alone.” He added: “Justin's 200 million followers plus Hailey's beauty influence gave them marketing power that turned Rhode Beauty into a billion-dollar brand in just three years”.