Jay-Z seen with Jack Dorsey wearing 'Epstein' tee at Super Bowl? Truth behind viral photo

However, with chatter about Jay-Z and Epstein doing the rounds on social media, the alleged photo quickly went viral. It was shared several times on X and people let their thoughts be known.

The alleged photo went viral amid Jay-Z's name appearing in the new tranche of files related to late convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein . The Department of Justice released the final batch of files last Friday and while Jay-Z was not mentioned in Epstein's personal communication, the allegations made against him in the document were serious to create enormous buzz. Notably, there is no record of any proceedings or action against Jay-Z on basis of said allegations.

A photo allegedly showing rapper Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey at the Super Bowl is going viral. The rapper was allegedly pictured alongside the Twitter founder, and the latter was shown wearing a tee-shirt with ‘Epstein’ emblazoned across the chest.

Is the Jay-Z-Jack Dorsey photo real? To be sure, the alleged photo of Jay-Z and Dorsey was shared by unverified profiles on X.

One person wrote “So that's Jay Z sitting with ex Twitter owner Jack Dorsey at the Superbowl, and Dorsey is wearing an EPSTEIN shirt.” Another added, “Well isn't this an interesting duo. Jack Dorsey seen with Jay Z at the Super Bowl. Wonder how long they have been buddies.”

Yet another said, “Who’s the guy in the hoodie next to Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey?”.

However, the image appears to be AI generated. Jay-Z was photographed today ahead of the game wearing different clothes than shown in the image above.

Grok also fact-checked it saying “No, this photo isn't real. It's likely edited or AI-generated—the shirt in question doesn't match verified images from the Super Bowl, where Jack Dorsey wore something different. Fact-checks confirm similar images as hoaxes.”

Going a bit into the past, the photo is from 2024. It is not even a 2026 image. Dorsey was photographed with Jay-Z during that time at the Super Bowl. He was seen in a 'Satoshi' tee-shirt at the time, with the Nirvana typeface – similar to the AI-generated picture seen now, except with the word Satoshi swapped with Epstein.