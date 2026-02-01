Jay Z in Epstein Files: Ye slams rapper in resurfaced video, 50 Cent quips about documentary; ‘if they told the truth’
An old video of Kanye West slamming Jay Z and Pusha T has resurfaced after both their names were in the new set of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.
An old video of Kanye West or Ye has resurfaced where he slams rap icon Jay Z and Pusha T. This comes after both their names were in the latest tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that the Justice Department released on Friday.
Notably, neither Jay Z nor Pusha T appear in Epstein's personal log books. Rather, their names are in the records of calls made to the FBI in 2019. The complaint about Jay Z detailed something along the lines of ‘she later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers…’.
In Pusha T's case, the allegation outlined was as follows – “…believed she was drugged, clouding her memory. attributed the drugging as frequently performed by persons assigned as handlers, whom she described as persons who established friendships with the victims. Among her handlers, identified the artist Pusha T.”
Ye's old video where he criticizes the artists is now being seen in a new light, given the allegations against them that have surfaced. “Ye is never wrong—just early,” the person sharing the video wrote.
In the video, Ye can be heard saying “You take people like Jay-Z and Pusha T. They made their living killing our people, so how the f**k they gonna stand up?…you think they'd ever tell the truth? No, if they told the truth they'd go to jail.”
“Liars are now the face of our culture,” Ye continued in the video where he ranted against the two artists. The time when the video was recorded, or its context remains unknown.
50 Cent quips about Jay Z documentary
While an old post of Ye has gone viral, the rapper has not commented on the matter at present. Contemporary artists, 50 Cent, meanwhile has not been as quiet.
Known for his documentary on P Diddy, apart from hit tracks like Many Men, Curtis James Jackson III quipped in an Instagram post that he might do a documentary on Jay Z too.
“Damn they got ya man jay in the Epstein files, I gotta do a doc on this…,” he remarked.
