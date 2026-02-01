Jay Z in Epstein Files: Ye slams rapper in resurfaced video, 50 Cent quips about documentary; ‘if they told the truth’

An old video of Kanye West or Ye has resurfaced where he slams rap icon Jay Z and Pusha T. This comes after both their names were in the latest tranche of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that the Justice Department released on Friday. Jay-Z's name came up in the documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein. (Getty Images via AFP)

Notably, neither Jay Z nor Pusha T appear in Epstein's personal log books. Rather, their names are in the records of calls made to the FBI in 2019. The complaint about Jay Z detailed something along the lines of ‘she later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers…’.

In Pusha T's case, the allegation outlined was as follows – “…believed she was drugged, clouding her memory. attributed the drugging as frequently performed by persons assigned as handlers, whom she described as persons who established friendships with the victims. Among her handlers, identified the artist Pusha T.”