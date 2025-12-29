Beyonce net worth: Queen Bey becomes fifth musician to cross billionaire threshold, who are others on the list?

Beyoncé has achieved a significant milestone in her career, as Forbes reported that she has attained billionaire status following a series of record-breaking tours, astute business choices, and sustained management of one of the most valuable music catalogs globally. Beyoncé's net worth surpasses $1 billion, following successful tours and strategic investments, placing her among a select group of billionaire entertainers.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Beyoncé is now a part of an exclusive group of entertainers whose net worth has surpassed $1 billion. Among the 22 billionaire entertainers recognized by Forbes, almost half have reached this financial milestone within the last three years.

Beyonce becomes fifth musician to cross billionaire threshold

With this achievement, the artist popularly known as “Queen Bey” has become the fifth musician to achieve this milestone, joining her spouse, Jay-Z, as well as Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

A look at Beyonce's music career

For many artists, the Renaissance World Tour of 2023 — a series of three-hour performances encompassing their entire careers — would have represented a pinnacle. The tour generated nearly $600 million in revenue, establishing it as one of the largest concert events of the year and further solidifying Beyoncé, 44, alongside Swift as a formidable presence in global pop culture.

Yet, Beyoncé followed this triumph with yet another transformation. In 2024, she unveiled Cowboy Carter, a country-themed album that opened new commercial avenues, including a Christmas Day NFL halftime show and what would ultimately become the highest-grossing concert tour of 2025. The cumulative momentum from her musical endeavors, touring, and business initiatives ultimately propelled her net worth beyond the billion-dollar threshold.

Beyoncé commenced the serious development of her business empire in 2010, when she established Parkwood Entertainment and took control of nearly every facet of her career internally. The company oversees her career and produces all of her music, documentaries, and concerts, covering most of the production expenses to retain a larger share of the financial returns.

“When I decided to manage myself, it was important that I didn’t go to some big management company,” she stated in a 2013 interview while promoting her self-titled album, Beyoncé. “I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women when you get to this point in your career you don’t have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success—you do it yourself.”