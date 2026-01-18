Was Tekashi 6ix9ine stabbed ‘31 times’ at New York City prison? Debunking viral rumor about rapper

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is currently serving a 3-month sentence at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Prison, was subjected to a wild rumor on Sunday. Social media claimed that the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was stabbed '31 times' at the New York City prison. However, the claim appears to be a hoax. Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. (Getty Images via AFP)

While Tekashi 6ix9ine (also called Tekashi69) is indeed in prison, having surrendered on January 6, no credible sources or reports confirm that he was involved in a stabbing incident in prison.

Though many saw through the hoax, others fell for it, and it was widely shared on social media. For instance, here's a post on X that led to the rumor spreading like wildfire.