Was Tekashi 6ix9ine stabbed ‘31 times’ at New York City prison? Debunking viral rumor about rapper
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is serving a 3-month jail term, but viral claims he was stabbed 31 times in prison are false and unverified.
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is currently serving a 3-month sentence at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Prison, was subjected to a wild rumor on Sunday. Social media claimed that the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was stabbed '31 times' at the New York City prison. However, the claim appears to be a hoax.
While Tekashi 6ix9ine (also called Tekashi69) is indeed in prison, having surrendered on January 6, no credible sources or reports confirm that he was involved in a stabbing incident in prison.
Though many saw through the hoax, others fell for it, and it was widely shared on social media. For instance, here's a post on X that led to the rumor spreading like wildfire.
Fans Fall For Viral Stabbing Rumor
Many followers of rapper Tekashi69 fell for the rumor and expressed concern about the rapper's condition. Many, however, saw through it and did not believe in the rumor.
“Thing bout this guy he's always looking for it and he gonna get one that ain't nothing 😭 Thou hope he recovers & stop provoking this street ni****,” wrote one.
“Damn! This is so sad!” wrote another.
“Hope he’s doing well,” said one.
Some users, meanwhile, saw through the rumor and called it out.
“6ix9ine Stabbed 31 Times? Yeah, and I’m the Pope Another day on 𝕏, another fake death watch for the rainbow-haired snitch,” said a user.
Why Is Tekashi 69 In Jail?
Tekashi 69 is in jail for violating the terms of his supervised release. He surrendered on January 6 to begin serving a three-month sentence ordered by a federal judge. The violation stemmed from issues related to his past legal troubles, including previous convictions connected to racketeering and firearms offenses.