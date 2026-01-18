Was Trump booed at an NFL game recently? Here's the truth behind viral video

Amid the ongoing Divisional Round playoffs in the NFL, a video of Trump getting booed is going viral on social media. The video has widely been shared, purportedly indicating that it is from one of the playoff games, adding to the ongoing clamor against the Trump administration in the backdrop of the anti-ICE protests in various states. Trump at the White House. (REUTERS)

However, the video is old and likely enhanced using Artificial Intelligence. For starters, the video is from a game in November 2025, between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions. The game, played at Ford Field, saw Trump join the Fox commentator in play-calling. He was also severely booed by the Lions fans at the game.

Now, the from November 10, 2025, game is going viral with a few AI enhancements. Grok, the AI chatbot of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), pointed out that the boos and the expression of Trump have been edited to project a dejected President amid the loud boos.

However, the video is partly legit, as Trump was indeed booed at the game, as per a report from the Associated Press. But it has been edited to appear worse than it was.

Here's the viral video: