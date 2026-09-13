Who is Sara Larsen and why is the University of Utah student under fire? Charlie Kirk cake controversy explained

Larsen is a University of Utah student. According to the X account Aesthetica , she is the daughter of Loren Larsen, the CEO of Videra Health in Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, the College Democrats of the University of Utah released a statement condemning the University of Utah College Republicans for reposting Larsen’s photo. The College Democrats group accused the Republican group of "cyberbullying" the student.

A University of Utah student has publicly apologized after she came under fire for posing with a "Happy Kirkiversary" cake celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder. Sara Larsen issued an apology after her photo went viral on social media.

How did the College Democrats at the University of Utah respond to the controversy involving Sara Larsen?

How did the College Democrats at the University of Utah respond to the controversy involving Sara Larsen?

After the photo of Larsen posing with the cake triggered backlash, she wrote in an X post, “Yesterday I made a joke about Charlie Kirk’s murder. My actions and my words are my own. I do not represent anyone other than myself. Upon reflection, it was wrong for me to celebrate, or perpetuate the celebration of, Charlie Kirk’s death. I apologize for doing so sincerely. Nobody should be murdered or persecuted for their speech.”

Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

Meanwhile, the College Democrats of the University slammed the University of Utah College Republicans in an Instagram post while acknowledging that Larsen’s joke was distasteful. They did not name Larsen, but several social media posts indicate that she is the one being referred to in the post.

The College Democrats of the University claimed that the University of Utah College Republicans posted Larsen’s photo with the “intention of publicly shaming her.” It added that the post garnered over six million views, “with thousands of hateful comments doxxing her and her family, targeting her appearance, and trying to ruin her life.”

The post added that the Republicans group refused to take down the photo even after the student apologized, and claimed that the online “harassment” forced her to delete many of her accounts, and that he is unable to go to campus and fears for her family’s safety.

This incident comes at a time when several reports of people celebrating Charlie’s death have surfaced. In one incident, screenshots surfacing on X indicated that individuals associated with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville had been planning parties to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination on the day he died last year. Libs of TikTok shared the alleged screenshots on X.

Also Read | US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’

A Texas student has been accused of “dancing on Charlie's grave” with the sound of gunshots being played in the background. The X account Aesthetica identified the student as Nicole Suh, a student at Texas State University.

In August, a disturbing video surfacing on social media appeared to show drag performers hosting an event where they mocked Charlie’s assassination, drawing backlash. The video showed a person dramatically mimicking the killing of Charlie, with red-stained hands and theatrical effects.

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.